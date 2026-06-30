First Lady's comments on small businesses are defended as a call for economic empowerment

Critics misunderstood the emphasis on entrepreneurship and resilience in Senator Tinubu's statement

Renewed Hope Initiative promotes collective action for poverty reduction and livelihood improvement

A pro-government group, Renewed Hope Neighbour 2 Neighbour, has defended First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu over her recent comments encouraging Nigerians to explore small businesses such as akara selling, describing the remarks as a call for economic empowerment.

The group said the statement was aimed at promoting self-reliance and entrepreneurship, rather than dismissing the economic difficulties facing Nigerians.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu criticised over comments on entrepreneurship. Photo credit: Oluremi Tinubu

Source: Twitter

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 30, in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the group, Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, said the First Lady’s remarks had been misunderstood and amplified negatively on social media.

Initiative promotes small business growth

According to the group, Senator Tinubu’s comments were made in reference to the Renewed Hope Initiative’s programmes, which provide support through grants and skills acquisition for vulnerable Nigerians.

“The First Lady's comments were clear and constructive. They highlighted the importance of starting small businesses with minimal capital and scaling them up over time,” the statement said.

The group explained that examples such as akara, kuli-kuli and roasted corn were used to show that businesses can begin on a small scale before growing through commitment, innovation and support.

It added that many successful businesses globally started from modest beginnings.

Poverty reduction requires collective effort

Enwere said the criticism of the First Lady’s remarks ignored the wider focus of her empowerment programmes, which include support for women, youths, healthcare initiatives and poverty reduction efforts.

“We regret that these remarks have been taken out of context and sensationalized by some sections of the public and social media. The First Lady's message was one of hope, resilience and practical empowerment: start small, grow big,” he said.

The group urged Nigerians to focus on supporting initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods, stressing that reducing poverty requires collective action.

“Eradicating hunger and poverty requires collective action, shared responsibility and a renewed sense of optimism,” the statement added.

Oluremi clears air on 'akara' comment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has defended her support for small-scale traders after her earlier comments on low-capital businesses, including akara selling, attracted criticism from some Nigerians.

Tinubu spoke on Monday, June 29, while announcing a N100 million support package for 2,000 female petty traders in Jigawa state. Each beneficiary is expected to receive N50,000 to support their businesses.

Source: Legit.ng