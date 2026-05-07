Editor’s note: Attacks on Nigerians in South Africa are often seen as hatred, but this delves into deeper issues like unemployment, street-level business competition, and weak governance. Written by Lekan Olayiwola, a peace and conflict researcher and policy analyst, it explains why the crisis keeps happening and why it matters for both countries and Africa as a whole.

Attacks on Nigerians in South Africa are not mere spasms of hatred or ordinary criminality. They are eruptions from a deeper continental wound. In 2023, South Africa’s unemployment rate remained above 32%, while youth unemployment climbed beyond 60% in some categories amid failing public services, deep inequality and fragile urban economies.

Analyst breaks down the deeper causes behind recurring attacks on Nigerians in South African communities. Photo: X/PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

In that pressure cooker, highly visible migrant communities, especially Nigerians active in informal commerce and entrepreneurship, became convenient targets for frustrations produced by wider systemic failures. Beyond bilateral diplomatic disputes, this is a warning sign of a growing collision between elite-driven African integration and mass economic exclusion playing out across the continent.

The crisis beneath the xenophobia narrative

Reducing tensions between Nigeria and South Africa to morality alone obscures the structural conditions that repeatedly produce these eruptions. Violence against foreign Africans often emerges in economically strained urban spaces marked by chronic youth unemployment, weak municipal governance, deteriorating public services, housing scarcity, criminal infiltration and deep distrust in political institutions.

In such environments, migrants become visible and proximate symbols of broader frustration. Where the state appears absent or unable to mediate economic competition, foreign residents are easier to target than entrenched political and economic structures.

This dynamic is not unique to South Africa. Across the continent, tensions around urban migration, informal labour and indigene–settler relations are intensifying, with South Africa only the most visible flashpoint. Beneath it lies a deeper structural continuity: political elites integrate globally while economic insecurity is managed locally, pushing frustration downward rather than upward.

The informal economy is the real battlefield

One of the least discussed dimensions of tensions between Nigeria and South Africa is that conflict is concentrated less in formal sectors than in informal urban economies. Competition emerges in township retail, transport routes, hospitality, nightlife, logistics and small-scale entrepreneurship. These survival economies operate under weak regulation and high insecurity. Migrants often succeed through cooperative financing, extended family networks and transnational supply chains.

In such pressured environments, success can be read as displacement rather than innovation. Political actors then exploit these anxieties locally. This is why tensions persist despite repeated diplomatic engagement between Abuja and Pretoria. Diplomacy addresses symptoms, while structural competition deepens. Increasingly, this is not only bilateral but continental, as elite integration advances faster than mass inclusion, creating a politically combustible imbalance across African cities.

Nigeria and South Africa’s unspoken rivalry

The tensions are psychologically amplified because they involve Africa’s two most symbolically consequential states. Nigeria views itself as a demographic giant, cultural powerhouse and historical anti-apartheid ally, while South Africa sees itself as the continent’s most industrialised economy and post-apartheid democratic symbol. As a result, every incident carries meaning beyond ordinary criminality.

For many Nigerians, attacks are read as humiliation of a country that supported the anti-apartheid struggle. In South Africa, stereotypes around Nigerians shape perceptions of crime, wealth and competition. Social media intensifies these fractures into digital nationalism, where local incidents trigger rapid outrage, misinformation and diplomatic strain. Governments still respond as if in a pre-digital era, while online spaces now function as fast-moving arenas of geopolitical identity conflict.

Nigeria’s strategic dilemma

For decades, Africa has been the centrepiece of Nigerian foreign policy. Nigeria poured resources into liberation struggles, peacekeeping, and continental diplomacy, expending political capital to defend African causes and regional stability. Yet many Nigerians now ask: what has the country materially gained from such largesse? That frustration reflects the gap between continental ambition and domestic fragility.

A state grappling with insecurity, unreliable electricity, unemployment, and institutional distrust struggles to sustain leadership claims grounded in symbolism alone. Still, abandoning Africa‑centred engagement would be shortsighted. Nigeria’s economic relevance, security environment, and geopolitical influence are inseparable from continental dynamics. The issue is not engagement itself, but that modern influence depends less on rhetorical solidarity and more on demonstrable state functionality.

Prestige today is measured through institutional credibility, infrastructure, technological capacity, education, and citizen welfare. Hence, Nigeria’s contradictory perception: admired, feared, mocked, and resented. Cultural exports like Nollywood, Afrobeats, and entrepreneurship shape Africa profoundly, even as fragile state capacity leaves Nigeria’s continental legitimacy contested.

Why Nigerians in South Africa are caught in a fight over jobs, survival and informal urban business space. Photo: KOLA SULAIMON

Source: Getty Images

What South African leaders must understand

South Africa also faces a strategic danger that extends beyond episodic violence. Its post-apartheid moral authority rested not only on democratic transition but on the emotional admiration many Africans invested in the South African project. Recurrent anti-African violence gradually corrodes that symbolic reservoir.

If xenophobic violence continues recurring, even intermittently, South Africa risks reputational decline, reduced continental trust and weakened diplomatic influence across Africa. The issue, therefore, cannot be treated merely as a policing challenge. It is simultaneously a governance challenge, an urban economic challenge, a migration management challenge and a national identity challenge. Pretending otherwise only deepens the long-term damage.

Beyond performative retaliation

Nigeria must resist performative retaliation. Reciprocal punishment of South African businesses may offer short‑term emotional satisfaction but risks escalating nationalist tensions and endangering vulnerable populations. Outrage is not a strategy. Protecting Nigerians abroad requires institutional consistency, including stronger consular services, coordinated intelligence, effective diaspora engagement, and legal frameworks to defend citizens facing abuse.

Both governments should establish a permanent bilateral mechanism linking foreign ministries, police, intelligence agencies, and migrant representatives to detect early warning signs of violence, criminal infiltration, and inflammatory digital mobilisation. This would shift responses from reactive to preventive.

African governments must also reframe the debate from nationality to urban economic governance. Many tensions stem from unmanaged informal economies, weak municipal systems, and mass youth exclusion. Addressing these realities is essential to reducing anti‑foreigner violence.

Finally, the African Union must move beyond rhetorical Pan‑Africanism toward practical protections. Integration must deliver material benefits, legal safeguards, mobility rights, economic opportunities, and institutional support so ordinary Africans experience continental unity in daily life, not just in elite diplomacy.

The African question beneath the Nigeria–South Africa crisis

Ultimately, Nigeria–South Africa tensions expose a deeper continental crisis beyond bilateral relations. Africa is pursuing regional integration amid stark inequalities, fragile urban systems, and uneven state capacity. African elites operate transnationally while ordinary populations feel trapped in local socio-economic precarity, and that gap is becoming politically explosive. The danger is not only Africans turning against Africans, but ordinary citizens losing faith in a shared African future.

Once collective belief erodes, identity conflicts rarely remain contained. This crisis must be treated as an early warning for Africa’s stability. Leaders must confront the structural roots of inequality, weak governance, exclusion and embed integration in material protections, mobility rights, and economic opportunities. Avoidance is no longer viable; the African project itself is at stake.

Lekan Olayiwola is a public-facing peace & conflict researcher/policy analyst focused on leadership, ethics, governance, and political legitimacy in fragile states.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng