The federal government will resume the evacuation of Nigerian nationals from South Africa, with dozens of citizens expected to arrive in Lagos soon

Authorities continue efforts to assist those affected by renewed anti-immigrant tensions in the "Rainbow Nation" of South Africa

The latest evacuation exercise was announced in an official statement issued on Monday, June 29, 2026, by the ministry of foreign affairs

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Amid xenophobia, President Bola Tinubu has ordered another round of evacuations for Nigerian nationals in South Africa amid ongoing xenophobic protests and anti-immigrant threats.

According to Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs, a previous evacuation flight brought 66 Nigerians, mostly women and children, to Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Dozens of Nigerians set for fresh evacuation from South Africa as President Bola Tinubu's administration takes action. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

South Africa crisis: Update on evacuation

Legit.ng understands that another Air Peace Airlines flight, fully funded by the federal government, is set to depart for Oliver Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, today, Monday, June 29, to repatriate more Nigerians before the deadline issued by South Africa's anti-migrant groups.

The statement read:

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has further directed that the evacuations will continue, even after the deadline has elapsed to ensure that no Nigerian citizen, who wants to come back to our home country is left behind.

“Other federal government agencies, including NEMA, NIS, FAAN and NIDCOM will be on hand at MMI Airport, Lagos to carry out on-site documentation, health screenings, and profiling for the returnees.

The statement concluded:

“To the returnees, in advance we say, ‘Welcome back to the Homeland ‘.”

The foreign affairs ministry's statement can be read in full below via the X post:

South Africa has witnessed renewed hostility towards foreign nationals in recent weeks, with anti-immigration groups demanding the removal of undocumented migrants and threatening nationwide protests. The situation has prompted several African countries, including Nigeria, to facilitate the voluntary return of their citizens.

An individual in South Africa known as "Phakel’umthakathi," who has more than 1.7 million followers on Facebook, has mobilised demonstrations featuring men dressed in traditional Zulu warrior regalia. He told CNN that he was the architect of the June 30 deadline.

First batch of Nigerians arrives in Lagos Thursday, June 11, 2026, following xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Photo credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Read more on xenophobia:

Xenophobia: South African president speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, told his disgruntled compatriots that their grievance against certain Africans "cannot be determined by intimidation, threats or ultimatums."

Ramaphosa's statement may come across as a significant intervention amid a crisis that threatens South Africa’s relationships with other nations on the continent.

In an official statement, President Ramaphosa cautioned that the exercise of rights by any citizen "must be determined through democratic institutions, evidence and the rule of law."

Source: Legit.ng