Breaking: Tinubu Gives Fresh Order Amid Rising Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa as Deadline Nears
- The federal government will resume the evacuation of Nigerian nationals from South Africa, with dozens of citizens expected to arrive in Lagos soon
- Authorities continue efforts to assist those affected by renewed anti-immigrant tensions in the "Rainbow Nation" of South Africa
- The latest evacuation exercise was announced in an official statement issued on Monday, June 29, 2026, by the ministry of foreign affairs
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.
Ikeja, Lagos state - Amid xenophobia, President Bola Tinubu has ordered another round of evacuations for Nigerian nationals in South Africa amid ongoing xenophobic protests and anti-immigrant threats.
According to Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs, a previous evacuation flight brought 66 Nigerians, mostly women and children, to Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.
South Africa crisis: Update on evacuation
Legit.ng understands that another Air Peace Airlines flight, fully funded by the federal government, is set to depart for Oliver Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, today, Monday, June 29, to repatriate more Nigerians before the deadline issued by South Africa's anti-migrant groups.
The statement read:
“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has further directed that the evacuations will continue, even after the deadline has elapsed to ensure that no Nigerian citizen, who wants to come back to our home country is left behind.
“Other federal government agencies, including NEMA, NIS, FAAN and NIDCOM will be on hand at MMI Airport, Lagos to carry out on-site documentation, health screenings, and profiling for the returnees.
The statement concluded:
“To the returnees, in advance we say, ‘Welcome back to the Homeland ‘.”
The foreign affairs ministry's statement can be read in full below via the X post:
South Africa has witnessed renewed hostility towards foreign nationals in recent weeks, with anti-immigration groups demanding the removal of undocumented migrants and threatening nationwide protests. The situation has prompted several African countries, including Nigeria, to facilitate the voluntary return of their citizens.
An individual in South Africa known as "Phakel’umthakathi," who has more than 1.7 million followers on Facebook, has mobilised demonstrations featuring men dressed in traditional Zulu warrior regalia. He told CNN that he was the architect of the June 30 deadline.
Read more on xenophobia:
- Xenophobia: Peter Obi laments worsening plight of Nigerians abroad as many reject return from South Africa
- Hunger, hustle, and hate behind South Africa’s attacks on Nigerians
Xenophobia: South African president speaks
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, told his disgruntled compatriots that their grievance against certain Africans "cannot be determined by intimidation, threats or ultimatums."
Ramaphosa's statement may come across as a significant intervention amid a crisis that threatens South Africa’s relationships with other nations on the continent.
In an official statement, President Ramaphosa cautioned that the exercise of rights by any citizen "must be determined through democratic institutions, evidence and the rule of law."
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.