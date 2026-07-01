Breaking: Oyo Police Rescue Abducted Victims, Release Photo
- Amid insecurity in Nigeria, Oyo Police Command achieved a breakthrough in a kidnapping rescue operation
- Two out of the three victims kidnapped in late June were successfully rescued following an intense firefight
- Authorities explained that a joint security team leveraged technology and intelligence to identify the hideout of the kidnappers
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria and Africa.
Ibadan, Oyo state - Amid insecurity in Nigeria, the Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday night, July 1, said it recorded a "significant operational breakthrough."
Legit.ng reports that the police's latest accomplishment follows a kidnapping incident at Gaa Alhaji, Gbonkan, via Ipapo, in Oorelope Local Government Area (LGA) of Oyo state.
Oyo police record kidnap breakthrough
The incident was said to have occurred on Monday, June 29, 2026, at about 8:30 p.m., when armed men suspected to be kidnappers invaded the camp of Alhaji Gbonkan at Gaa Alhaji, Gbonkan, via Ipapo. The assailants reportedly fired sporadically to instil fear before abducting three adult males identified as Alhaji Usman Abubakar, Aliu Usman, and Saliu Abubakar.
In a statement by Spokesperson Olayinka Ayanlade, titled 'Oyo State Police Command Rescues Two Kidnap Victims, Neutralises One Suspected Abductor in Gbonkan', the police provided details of their operation.
The statement read:
"Upon receipt of the distress report, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, immediately directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ipapo Division, to coordinate a robust joint security operation involving operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, the Amotekun Corps, the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), and local hunters.
"The operation was specifically aimed at rescuing the abducted victims, apprehending the perpetrators, and restoring normalcy to the affected community."
Ayanlade said "responding swiftly" to the directive by the Oyo state commissioner of police, Abimbola Olugbenga, the joint security team mobilised to the scene and immediately commenced a coordinated search-and-rescue operation.
The police said:
"The crime scene was professionally processed through a forensic sweep, during which relevant evidence and exhibits were identified, documented, and secured for investigative purposes.
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"Leveraging available technology, actionable intelligence, and evidence recovered from the scene, the joint security team strategically combed the surrounding forests and adjoining communities in a sustained pursuit of the fleeing suspects."
The operation reportedly led security operatives to the kidnappers' hideout deep within the forest.
The statement continued:
"Upon sighting the advancing security team, the hoodlums opened fire in a desperate attempt to evade arrest, resulting in a fierce gun duel.
"In the ensuing exchange, one of the suspected abductors was neutralised, while other members of the gang fled into the forest with suspected gunshot wounds.
"One operative of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) sustained injuries during the encounter and is currently responding to medical treatment."
Abducted Oyo victims regain freedom
Security sources said the "sustained offensive" yielded positive results as two of the abducted victims were successfully rescued.
The police stated:
"One of the rescued victims sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot injury and was promptly evacuated to a medical facility for treatment, while the second victim also received medical attention following the traumatic ordeal.
"The third victim, who became separated from the others after reportedly running in a different direction during the exchange of gunfire, is believed to be safe. Intensive search efforts are ongoing to locate and reunite him with his family."
The X (formerly Twitter) post containing the police's full statement and the released photo can be viewed here.
Read more Oyo state news:
- NDLEA arrests Mexican, 4 others, dismantles industrial-scale Meth laboratory in Oyo forest
- Sunday Igboho spits fire, threatens deadly action against kidnappers in fresh video
- Tension in Oyo state as University of Ibadan student is abducted
Oyo kidnap suspect shares confession
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Umaru Usman, one of the suspects arrested by operatives of the Oyo State Police Command over the abduction of two children, blamed black magic for his alleged involvement in the crime.
A review by Legit.ng of video interviews conducted after some suspects' arrest showed that they denied key allegations while blaming one another for masterminding the alleged abduction.
Usman, whom investigators identified as the coordinator of the operation, denied leading the gang and claimed the other suspects were falsely implicating him.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.