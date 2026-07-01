Amid insecurity in Nigeria, Oyo Police Command achieved a breakthrough in a kidnapping rescue operation

Two out of the three victims kidnapped in late June were successfully rescued following an intense firefight

Authorities explained that a joint security team leveraged technology and intelligence to identify the hideout of the kidnappers

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Amid insecurity in Nigeria, the Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday night, July 1, said it recorded a "significant operational breakthrough."

Legit.ng reports that the police's latest accomplishment follows a kidnapping incident at Gaa Alhaji, Gbonkan, via Ipapo, in Oorelope Local Government Area (LGA) of Oyo state.

Oyo police rescue two abducted victims and kill one suspected kidnapper in a successful security operation. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Oyo police record kidnap breakthrough

The incident was said to have occurred on Monday, June 29, 2026, at about 8:30 p.m., when armed men suspected to be kidnappers invaded the camp of Alhaji Gbonkan at Gaa Alhaji, Gbonkan, via Ipapo. The assailants reportedly fired sporadically to instil fear before abducting three adult males identified as Alhaji Usman Abubakar, Aliu Usman, and Saliu Abubakar.

In a statement by Spokesperson Olayinka Ayanlade, titled 'Oyo State Police Command Rescues Two Kidnap Victims, Neutralises One Suspected Abductor in Gbonkan', the police provided details of their operation.

The statement read:

"Upon receipt of the distress report, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, immediately directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ipapo Division, to coordinate a robust joint security operation involving operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, the Amotekun Corps, the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), and local hunters.

"The operation was specifically aimed at rescuing the abducted victims, apprehending the perpetrators, and restoring normalcy to the affected community."

Ayanlade said "responding swiftly" to the directive by the Oyo state commissioner of police, Abimbola Olugbenga, the joint security team mobilised to the scene and immediately commenced a coordinated search-and-rescue operation.

The police said:

"The crime scene was professionally processed through a forensic sweep, during which relevant evidence and exhibits were identified, documented, and secured for investigative purposes.

"Leveraging available technology, actionable intelligence, and evidence recovered from the scene, the joint security team strategically combed the surrounding forests and adjoining communities in a sustained pursuit of the fleeing suspects."

The operation reportedly led security operatives to the kidnappers' hideout deep within the forest.

The statement continued:

"Upon sighting the advancing security team, the hoodlums opened fire in a desperate attempt to evade arrest, resulting in a fierce gun duel.

"In the ensuing exchange, one of the suspected abductors was neutralised, while other members of the gang fled into the forest with suspected gunshot wounds.

"One operative of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) sustained injuries during the encounter and is currently responding to medical treatment."

Oyo police and joint security operatives rescue two abducted victims after a coordinated operation. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Abducted Oyo victims regain freedom

Security sources said the "sustained offensive" yielded positive results as two of the abducted victims were successfully rescued.

The police stated:

"One of the rescued victims sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot injury and was promptly evacuated to a medical facility for treatment, while the second victim also received medical attention following the traumatic ordeal.

"The third victim, who became separated from the others after reportedly running in a different direction during the exchange of gunfire, is believed to be safe. Intensive search efforts are ongoing to locate and reunite him with his family."

The X (formerly Twitter) post containing the police's full statement and the released photo can be viewed here.

Read more Oyo state news:

Oyo kidnap suspect shares confession

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Umaru Usman, one of the suspects arrested by operatives of the Oyo State Police Command over the abduction of two children, blamed black magic for his alleged involvement in the crime.

A review by Legit.ng of video interviews conducted after some suspects' arrest showed that they denied key allegations while blaming one another for masterminding the alleged abduction.

Usman, whom investigators identified as the coordinator of the operation, denied leading the gang and claimed the other suspects were falsely implicating him.

Source: Legit.ng