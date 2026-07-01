A Nigerian man has moved back to Nigeria with his immediate family, leaving behind his properties in South Africa amid a surge in anti-migrant violence

The man shared an emotional video, capturing his family relocation journey from South Africa to Nigeria, where he reunited with his family

Thousands of foreign nationals from countries like Malawi, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe have left South Africa amid xenophobic attacks by locals

Amid the surge in xenophobic attacks and anti-migrant violence in South Africa, a Nigerian man has relocated to Nigeria with his immediate family.

The man made his relocation public on Facebook on July 1, sharing a video which documented his family's journey from South Africa to his home country.

A Nigerian man relocates to Nigeria with his immediate family. Photo Credit: Nwa Otu Network

Source: Facebook

"Goodbye South Africa... We're Finally Moving Back to Nigeria Our Emotional Journey," the man, known on Facebook as Nwa Otu Network captioned his video.

Man leaves behind properties in South Africa

The short clip started with the man making a selfie in a room and lamenting that he was leaving behind his computer and other properties in South Africa.

"With what I have now already, I am sorted," he said in the video.

The next scenes showed the man, his wife and children as they boarded an aeroplane headed to Nigeria. The clip ended with him reuniting with his family.

Many Nigerians sent words of encouragement to the returning man and his family in the comment section of his Facebook post.

A Nigerian man has returned to his home country amid a surge in anti-migrant violence in South Africa. Photo Credit: Nwa Otu Network

Source: Facebook

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man's departure from South Africa

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's video below:

James Obinna said:

"Welcome back home bro... Soon Ala-Igbo will be free and their will be no need to travel out of desperation."

Felix Victor said:

"Nwanne, you make a very good decision. You guys are welcome back home, no place like home."

Presh Nkem said:

"Brother, you have really done well. Please come back home for your peace of mind. You would have moved your pc to Nigeria using sea shipping."

Ukaha Davidson said:

"Nwa otu network my brother,u took a good decision. Please make sure that woman that followed you home NEVER has any reason to miss her place. I know she won't, but amplify the actions. U are a wise man. Make sure she is happy all her days. Welcome home. U can even relocate to ABA. We are doing fine this side. Otti is working."

Muogbo Callistus Donkarly said:

"See how excited the South African wife is, if I am not mistaken, we don't pay evil with evil because we are Nigerians and we are just unique."

Cha-cha Pompey said:

"Just look at how happy she is, one thing about South African lady. They are so secure with Nigerian guys. I remember them in 2010 when I was in South Africa. Anytime I go out to buy something at the mall, they keep asking me if I have a brother because they love Nigerian guys."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported the moment a Nigerian man resisted shop closure demands from South African protesters.

Lady leaves South Africa after 20 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who lived in South Africa for 20 years had returned to her home country.

This came amid the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, a crisis that threatens South Africa’s relationships with other nations on the continent.

Legit.ng reported that recent intimidations in South Africa are not the first against immigrants in the Rainbow Nation. Episodes of xenophobic violence, often directed primarily at nationals from Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, and other African countries, have been reported throughout the post-apartheid period, with severe outbreaks recorded in 2008, 2015, and 2019.

Source: Legit.ng