Nigerian youths gained access to 14 empowerment and funding opportunities, leading to skills development and employment

Highlights include technical education, loans for tertiary institution students, and startup grants for youth-led businesses

Programmes offered by government agencies and partners focus on education, digital skills, and entrepreneurship support

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - A list of 14 youth-focused empowerment, funding, skills development and employment opportunities currently open to Nigerian youths has gained widespread attention on social media.

According to The Punch, the opportunities offered applicants access to grants, training, loans and entrepreneurship support.

At least 14 youth empowerment, funding and skills opportunities are open to Nigerian youths. Photo: Megwara

Source: Facebook

14 empowerment programmes open to youths

The compilation was put together on Monday, June 30, by Oladepo Caleb Olugbenga (@YhungProf0) on X (formerly Twitter).

Olugbenga's post highlighted youth-focused programmes offered by the federal government and its agencies, alongside development partners, covering education, digital skills, entrepreneurship, healthcare, manufacturing, and the creative industry.

The opportunities include:

1. Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) – Free technical education with a monthly stipend of N45,000. https://tvet.education.gov.ng/

2. Student Loan for Tertiary Education – Interest-free student loan repayable three years after graduation and upon securing employment. https://portal.nelf.gov.ng/auth/login

3. Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA) Startup Grants – Grants of N1 million for youth-led startups and N500,000 for beneficiaries in the informal sector. https://niya.gov.ng/

4. Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) – Digital skills training for three million Nigerians with employment support. https://3mtt.nitda.gov.ng/

5. NiYA Gig Digital Work Platform – Connects Nigerian youths to paid digital jobs locally and internationally. https://gigs.niya.gov.ng/

6. CNG-Powered Tricycle Empowerment Scheme – Distribution of 2,000 CNG-powered tricycles to Nigerian youths. https://youthcng.ng/

7. Digital Literacy for All Initiative – Programme aimed at achieving 70 per cent digital literacy by 2027. https://nitda.gov.ng/

8. Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP) – Job creation initiative targeting 2.5 million jobs through training and entrepreneurship. https://leep.gov.ng/

9. NDE Renewed Hope Employment Initiative – Vocational training and starter packs for beneficiaries. https://nde.gov.ng/

10. NDDC Youth Entrepreneurship Fund – N30 billion entrepreneurship support for youths in the Niger Delta. https://nddc.gov.ng/

11. Ministry of Steel Development Youth Bootcamp – Training in metallurgy, industrial welding and mechanical design. https://steel.gov.ng/

12. SMEDAN Creative & Garment Studios – Supports youths in the creative economy and fashion industry. https://smedan.gov.ng/

13. Nigeria Health Fellowship – Healthcare workforce development programme for young Nigerians. https://fmoh.gov.ng/

14. National Youth Development Bank – Provides access to capital for youth-owned businesses. https://nydb.gov.ng/

Some of the programmes are currently accepting applications, while others operate in cohorts with periodic intake windows.

Prospective beneficiaries are advised to visit the official portals, confirm eligibility requirements and application deadlines, and apply only through verified government websites.

Nigerian youths ready to redefine leadership and innovation Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

FG plans NYSC overhaul with N2bn fund

Previously, Legit.ng disclosed that the federal government proposed a major NYSC overhaul, including a N2 billion Innovation Fund to modernise the scheme.

The reforms aim to align corps members’ deployment with key sectors such as health, education, agriculture and technology.

Officials said the plan would make NYSC more sustainable, digital-focused, and better equipped to prepare graduates for work.

Source: Legit.ng