A Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom has shared an intriguing video of her grandparents who came to visit

In a heartwarming video, she was seen walking with the duo alongside other family members, including her husband and children

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok commented on the bond displayed within the Nigerian family

A Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom recently shared footage that drew the attention of everyone.

The clip captured her elderly relatives who had travelled to join her overseas, having a great family time.

Lady goes on evening walk with grandparents

The lady, known on TikTok as @kemight, posted the clip to document the time spent with her grandparents during their visit.

She appeared in the video walking alongside the older couple while other relatives accompanied them.

Her husband and children were also part of the group that took part in the stroll.

The video showed a close-knit family moment as they moved together along a walkway.

A sense of togetherness was felt by many viewers who encountered the post on the platform.

Members of the public who watched the content on TikTok reacted to the display of family unity shown in the footage.

Reactions as lady in UK shows off grandparents

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Cloth vendor in Atan said:

"Emotional rn, I pray my mom and my dad witness when am making it in life."

@Odus said:

"I love this bro, I pray I can do this for my parents in good health and wealth."

@Bolanle Oni Dada commented:

"Weldone. Omo a toju iwo na. You will live long to eat the fruit of your labor in sound mind and peace of mind in Jesus mighty name."

@HYTEE said:

"Watching dis gives more courage to work more harder so I can take my mom to her dream country she has been d only one taking care of me since childhood my dad left her."

@Jumoke jubril salami said:

"May Almighty Allah bless you more than your expectation for talking care of mum and dad."

@ZABETH HAVEN commented:

"God will continue to keep you, your wife, children and all what you have for this. Am soooo big on taking care of Aged parents."

@ DUNNIF added:

"Lord I pray for good health for me and my husband to witness this type of care too from my children. God bless all my children to take care of me in my old age too. God will bless you more as you take care of your parents."

@Agi John commented:

"Wish to do this for my both parent when they are still alive and I know God will give me the strength and opportunity to make it happen at the right time."

Lady carries her aged great grandmother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady showed off her great-grandmother, and people agreed that the woman looked beautiful.

In a nice video shared on TikTok, the lady said the old woman behaves like a child each time she sees her.

Source: Legit.ng