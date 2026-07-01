The presidency has cleared Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila of ties to forged agency allegations

Investigation revealed fake council operated without government authorisation, raising diplomatic concerns

The suspect, Adeniyi Adeyemi, has been arrested amid claims of fraudulent activities linked to non-existent presidential structures

State House, Abuja - The presidency has formally cleared the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, in connection with allegations surrounding a purported forged appointment into a non-existent federal agency allegedly linked to him.

In a detailed statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday, July 1, the presidency dismissed claims that Gbajabiamila issued any appointment letter to Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew, who is accused of parading himself as head of a fictitious presidential council.

Presidency Clears Gbajabiamila in Alleged Forged Appointment Case

Source: Twitter

The clarification followed sustained public debate over the activities of Adeyemi, who allegedly created and operated a fake organisation known as the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, while also claiming ties to other non-existent presidential structures.

According to the State House account, initial concerns were raised after government agencies observed that the group was engaging in official-looking activities, including meetings with foreign diplomats and attempts to secure diplomatic documentation for visa facilitation.

Gbajabiamila has no involvement in such appointment - Presidency

However, the Presidency insisted that Gbajabiamila had no involvement in any such appointment, stressing that no record exists within his office linking him to the alleged issuance of any letter or approval for the purported agency.

Furthermore, officials explained that the Chief of Staff’s office does not independently issue appointments to agencies, reinforcing that such administrative powers rest strictly with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Security agencies, including the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force, were subsequently directed to investigate the activities of individuals allegedly involved in forging official presidential documents.

Investigators reportedly uncovered documents, seals, and correspondence used to falsely project legitimacy for the fictitious council, alongside claims that Adeyemi used the platform to interact with unsuspecting individuals and institutions.

How foreign affairs ministry raised concerns

The Presidency further stated that diplomatic concerns were raised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the suspect allegedly held meetings with ambassadors without proper authorisation or adherence to established diplomatic protocols.

Moreover, police findings, as referenced in the statement, indicated that Adeyemi allegedly operated multiple bank accounts linked to fabricated entities and used forged documentation in attempts to legitimise his operations.

Authorities also said that the suspect was arrested in Abuja and later charged alongside two others, with investigations concluding that the alleged council had no legal or institutional basis within the federal government structure.

The Presidency emphasised that Gbajabiamila remains unconnected to the alleged fraudulent scheme, describing attempts to link him to the matter as misleading and unsupported by official records.

It added that the case is already before the court and urged the public to avoid speculation, noting that judicial proceedings will ultimately determine the culpability of the accused persons.

Source: Legit.ng