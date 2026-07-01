Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, has got Nigerians talking after explaining his scepticism about awarding projects to Nigerian contractors

Wike, in a trending video, said his experience as a local government chairman and governor of Rivers has taught him the headaches of dealing with local contractors

The FCT minister made the claim while commending one of the local contractors who have successfully completed a road in Abuja during commissioning

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has praised the Nigerian contractor that executed one of the roads in his ongoing commissioning across the Nigerian capital.

Wike, while speaking in a trending video, disclosed that he has reservations about awarding contracts to Nigerian contractors, citing his experience as the chairman of a local government and state governor, where he claimed many local contractors would spend the profits of the contracts before executing the project.

Nyesom Wike expresses his reservations about local contractors Photo Credit: @GocWike

Source: Twitter

Recall that Wike was the former chairman of the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers and the immediate past governor of the oil-rich state. During his administration, he was known for commissioning several infrastructural projects that projected him into national politics.

Speaking in the trending video, the FCT minister wrote:

“I was sceptical of allowing this company to carry out this job. Why? Because of my experience as a local government chairman, as a governor of a state. I've always believed that when you give local contractors money to do work, they start eating the profit before the job is done. And then before you know it, you start to go to the police to arrest [them]. I said, why will I give myself that headache? I will not.”

Nigerians react as Wike speaks on local contractors

However, Wike's statement has begun to generate reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Maestro noted that many people did not listen to the video, but read the caption, which is misleading:

"A lot of people do not even watch this video to understand. He's actually praising a local contractor for proving him wrong. A break from the norm he's used to."

Ṣẹ́gun Àtúnwá expressed confidence in Nigerian contractors:

"Since project handling requires personnel of integrity, it’s important to note that money changes hands when projects are executed, and that our people must be the sole beneficiaries of this project, which is one of the main reasons Nigerian contractors need to be considered before giving our money away. Some capable Nigerian contractors can handle projects, and they should be sourced with limited political patronage in the selection process to ensure they deliver well."

Nigerians react as Nyesom Wike speaks on his reservations for local contractors Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Augustine said the minister's words are convincing:

"I don't fancy the Minister of the FCT, Wike, because of his role in the destruction of the zoning formula of the PDP but his words are usually very convincing."

Eddy said Wike was right:

"Wike, you nailed it! Local contractors just chop profit finish before work even start. Headache plus police stress no be small thing at all. Better hire serious hands or handle am yourself."

See the video of the minister on X here:

Wike charges PDP candidates on 2027 elections

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has urged PDP candidates to prepare for a power struggle in the 2027 elections.

The former Rivers governor's straightforward comments have sparked diverse reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Wike, while speaking at the PDP secretariat, reflected on his past electoral battles, emphasising the need for determination in politics.

Source: Legit.ng