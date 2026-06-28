Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Ogugu State Constituency in the 2027 Kogi State House of Assembly election, Michael Samuel Idoko, has condemned the alleged killing of 22-year-old schoolteacher Mariam Usman.

Idoko, on Sunday, June 28, described the incident as "barbaric, heartbreaking, and a gross violation of human dignity."

Mariam Usman, a teacher at Brains Mind School in Ugbamaka Igah, Okpo District of Olamaboro Local Government Area, reportedly died after allegedly suffering multiple assaults following a disciplinary action she took against a pupil while performing her duties in the classroom.

According to an account by the deceased's family, Mariam administered corporal punishment to a pupil on June 17, 2026, after the child allegedly misbehaved during class. The family claimed that the pupil's father, identified as Ishaq Abdullahi, became enraged and allegedly assaulted the teacher at her residence.

The family further alleged that Mariam was later attacked by the man's wife while on her way to the mosque, where she was reportedly beaten and publicly humiliated. They also claimed that on June 18, three other individuals joined in another assault, during which she allegedly sustained severe injuries before losing consciousness.

Reacting to the incident, Idoko described the alleged killing as unacceptable in a civilized society and called for an immediate, thorough, and impartial investigation by security agencies.

"I condemn in totality the gruesome killing of Mariam Usman. No disagreement or misunderstanding, regardless of its nature, should ever result in the loss of a precious human life. This is painful, unacceptable, and a tragedy that must not be ignored," he said.

The PDP candidate urged the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) to swiftly investigate the circumstances surrounding the teacher's death and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.

"I call on the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) to carry out a comprehensive investigation into this unfortunate incident and arrest every individual found to have participated in the assault or contributed to the death of Mariam Usman. Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done," he stated.

Idoko cautioned against acts of jungle justice, stressing that every citizen is entitled to the protection of the law.

"We cannot continue to tolerate acts of lawlessness where individuals assume the roles of judge, jury, and executioner. Nigeria is governed by laws, and every grievance should be resolved through lawful means, not violence," he said.

He also extended his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength and comfort in their time of grief.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the late Mariam Usman. I pray that Almighty God grants them the strength to bear this painful loss and grants the departed eternal rest. As a society, we owe her and her family justice."

The PDP flagbearer further appealed to residents of Olamaboro Local Government Area to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as investigations continue.

He added that securing justice for Mariam would not only provide closure for her family but also reinforce public confidence in the rule of law and help deter similar incidents in the future.

Police react to Kogi incident

Commenting on the incident, Saliu Oyiza Afusat, spokesperson of the state police command, said preliminary investigations showed that on June 18, Abdullahi Ishaq, accompanied by two women, went to Brains Minds Nursery and Primary School in Ugbamaka and assaulted Maryam Usman for disciplining a pupil.

Afusa said, according to The Cable:

“The victim sustained serious injuries and was initially treated at a hospital in Ugbamaka before being referred to Iko-Ojo Hospital, Okpo, for further medical attention. She, however, passed away on June 25."

The police spokesperson said officers visited the scene and the deceased’s residence, where necessary documentation was carried out.

“Arrangements are ongoing to convey the corpse to the General Hospital, Ankpa, for medical examination and autopsy. The suspects fled before the arrival of the police, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend them. Upon their arrest, the case will be transferred to the state criminal investigation department (CID) for a discreet and comprehensive investigation.”

Source: Legit.ng