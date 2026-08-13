Yemisi Adeagbo of the Action Democratic Party is the sole female governorship candidate among 14 parties cleared for the August 15, 2026 Osun election

A retired school principal, Adeagbo is running on a 'motherly' leadership platform focused on workers' welfare and human development

Women make up over 52% of registered voters in Osun State yet hold just one of 14 governorship tickets on the 2026 ballot

As Osun State prepares to elect its next governor on August 15, 2026, only one woman secured a spot on the governorship ballot: Yemisi Adeagbo of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Of the 14 political parties cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest the election, each nominated a governorship candidate and a running mate, producing 28 candidates in total for the two executive positions.

Yemisi Adeagbo Opawoye is the only female candidate in the Osun governorship election. Photo: ADP

Source: Facebook

According to Dataphyte, only four of those candidates are women. Adeagbo is the lone female governorship contestant, while the three female deputy-governorship candidates are Temitope Agiri of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kehinde Aresa of the Boot Party (BP), and Oluwabusayo Adeyera of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

That translates to women holding 14.29 per cent of the governorship slots and 21.43 per cent of the deputy-governorship slots.

Who Is Yemisi Adeagbo?

Adeagbo is a retired school principal with a Bachelor of Education degree. She is also among the oldest candidates in the race. Her campaign pitches her as a motherly figure capable of bringing a different style of governance to Osun, with a focus on the welfare of workers and ordinary residents.

Her educational background gives her platform a strong emphasis on human development and social welfare.

She has urged voters to look beyond the major parties. However, analysts say her prospects of winning are slim. The contest has largely narrowed into a two-horse race between incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, with ADC's Najeem Salam also pushing to join the leading pack. Adeagbo's biggest asset, observers note, is her distinctiveness in a male-dominated field.

Women Voters Versus Women Candidates

The contrast between women's presence as voters and their absence as candidates is sharp. A fact-check report by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) on the 2022 Osun governorship election found that women accounted for about 52.76 per cent of registered voters in the state, meaning more women than men were on the electoral roll. Yet women hold just one of 14 governorship tickets in 2026.

This gap is not new in Osun. No woman contested for governor in either the 2022 or 2014 elections. The 2026 race therefore marks the return of a woman to the governorship ballot after a four-year absence, though female representation across both executive tickets remains limited.

Broader research points to a set of structural barriers that prevent women from reaching the ballot in the first place, including institutional gatekeeping within political parties, the high cost of political participation, conservative cultural norms, and gender discrimination.

Civil society groups have noted that some women were pressured to withdraw during recent party primaries in favour of male rivals.

Nigeria's National Gender Policy recommends a 35 per cent affirmative action target for women in elective and appointive positions, a threshold that Osun's 2026 ballot falls well short of.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng