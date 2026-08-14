Iyabo Ojo Alleges Secret Plot Against Her, Shares Cryptic Message

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo took to Instagram on Thursday to share that she is aware of an alleged plot against her

Ojo linked the alleged scheme to her vocal stance against injustice, warning that the truth would soon emerge

The actress vowed to follow due process and the rule of law, signalling she may be preparing a formal response

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has raised the alarm over what she describes as a deliberate plot against her, issuing a stark warning to those she believes are behind it.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a message that stopped short of naming anyone directly but left little doubt about her mood.

Ojo described the individuals involved as "detractors" and indicated that their scheming has not gone unnoticed.

Iyabo Ojo says she is aware of an alleged plot against her. Photos: Iyabo Ojo.

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo Warns Plotters

In the post, Ojo made clear that she is fully aware of what is happening around her, referencing "crooked plans," "camouflaged visits," and "silent whisperings" as evidence that those working against her are not as discreet as they believe.

She connected the alleged plot to her long-standing public position against injustice, suggesting that her outspokenness has made her a target. Despite the pressure, she said she has no intention of backing down.

In her words:

"I'm aware my detractors are plotting. I'm solidly on ground. As law abiding citizens, we shall keenly observe adherence to the rule of law. Our eyes are seeing the crooked plans and camouflaged visits. Our ears are hearing the silent whisperings. Likewise, our lips won't cease to speak to the consciousness of society. The truth shall emerge in earnest."

Rather than responding in kind, Ojo assured the public that her approach would remain measured.

She stressed her commitment to "due process and institutional independence," indicating she intends to handle the matter through legitimate channels rather than a public confrontation.

Read Iyabo Ojo's Instagram post on the plot against her here:

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@obamaade_thrifts stated:

"All your enemies should go and question God why He loved you ..... Queen mother keep living"

@sexysinoo noted:

"My Queen You’re loved and God doesn’t play with his own people. Be rest assured you will be vindicated"

@celebrityhairvendor wrote:

"Forever my queen..Let them say ,.Iyabo this,iyabo that,kilode na...Queen mother enjoy dey go"

Iyabo Ojo links the alleged scheme to her vocal stance against injustice, warning that the truth would soon emerge. Photo: Iyabo Ojo.

Source: Instagram

Portable drags Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable reacted to a viral video of Iyabo Ojo speaking about single mothers and how they have succeeded despite backlash.

The actress stated that single mothers are doing well in life and that men are chasing after them.

Portable questioned why she sent her daughter to her husband’s house in a grand ceremony instead of praying for her to become a single mother.

Source: Legit.ng