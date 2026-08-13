Denmark has outlined specific categories of foreign nationals who are exempt from the permanent residence permit requirement for citizenship

The exemptions cover groups such as Nordic citizens, former Danish citizens, and persons of Danish descent, among others

A separate set of exemptions also waives the requirement to actually be residing in Denmark at the time of the naturalisation bill

Denmark has published a detailed breakdown of the conditions under which foreign nationals may apply for Danish citizenship through naturalisation, including a list of seven categories of people who are not required to hold a permanent residence permit before becoming citizens.

Under standard rules, applicants must have held a permanent residence permit for at least two years by the time the naturalisation bill is passed in parliament.

Denmark Lists 7 Categories of Foreigners Who Can Get Citizenship Without Permanent Residency

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However, the Danish government has carved out notable exceptions to both conditions.

Who's exempt from Danish permanent residence requirement

Seven groups of people are not required to meet the permanent residence permit condition. These are:

1. Nordic citizens

2. Former Danish citizens

3. Persons of Danish descent

4. Members of the Danish minority community in the Southern Schleswig region of Germany

5. Applicants living abroad because their Danish spouse is working for Danish interests

6. Individuals born between 1 January 1961 and 31 December 1978 to a Danish mother who could have acquired citizenship had the mother made a formal declaration between 1 January 1979 and 31 December 1981

7. Children applying for citizenship independently of their parents.

The inclusion of the 1961 to 1978 birth cohort reflects a historical correction. Danish law at the time did not automatically pass citizenship through the maternal line, and this exemption gives those affected an alternative route to formalising their status.

The information is published on the official Life in Denmark portal maintained by the Danish government, which serves as the primary resource for foreign nationals navigating residency and citizenship requirements in the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng