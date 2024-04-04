Kogi Election: Group Knocks SAN over Comments, Calls For NBA Sanctions, Investigation
- A top Nigerian lawyer, Jibrin Sam Okutepa, SAN, is now getting much heat over his comment on the Kogi gubernatorial election
- It was alleged by a group, Youth Advocacy Network, that Okutepa made some misguided statements regarding the use of BVAS during the election
- The group is, therefore calling on the NBA and other regulatory bodies overseeing the activities of legal practitioners to investigate Okutepa's comments and and possibly sanction him
The Youth Advocacy Network reacted to certain developments that unfolded after the Kogi governorship election held in November 2023.
The group particularly expressed serious concerns over the comments made by one Jibrin Sam Okutepa, SAN, on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used in certain local government areas during the election.
Okutepa and a member of his legal team, Barrister Rilwan Okpanachi, have allegedly made certain remarks regarding the conduct of he poll that sparked anger among Kogi residents, Daily Trust reports.
In a statement signed by its convener, Comrade Seun Adeaanu, the group said that it is imperative that lawyers adhere to ethical principles outlined in the Rules of Professional Conduct and uphold the integrity of the legal system.
It specifically noted that recent events involving Jibrin Sam Okutepa, SAN, call for the need for vigilance in ensuring ethical accountability within the legal profession.
According to the group, Okutepa’s actions, which appear to contradict established ethical standards, raise serious concerns about the integrity of legal practice in our society.
The group, therefore, urged "regulatory bodies such as the Nigerian Bar Association, the General Council of the Bar, the Body of Benchers, and the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee to address these ethical lapses."
It added:
“We call upon these regulatory bodies to conduct thorough investigations into the conduct of legal practitioners implicated in ethical breaches and to impose appropriate sanctions where necessary.
“Upholding the highest standards of professional conduct is paramount to preserving the integrity of the legal system and ensuring access to justice for all.”
A report by New Telegraph quotes other parts of the statement where the group claimed that Okutepa’s endeavours to besmirch the reputation of the Kogi State government since power divinely shifted from the East to the Central have been brazen and unchecked.
The statement also said:
”Misguidedly considering himself as the only legal practitioner in the country whose voice must be heard in his usual ultracrepidarian belief, he has orchestrated acts aimed at plunging the state into chaos and turmoil through his social media presence, television appearances, and clandestine orchestrations of protests against the government over the years."
Drama as Gunmen Allegedly Steal Kogi Gov’ship Election Petitions From Tribunal’s Secretary
Meanwhile, the Kogi state police command on Wednesday, December 6, said that gunmen attacked the secretary of the state governorship election tribunal, David Umar Mike.
According to the police, the attack occurred on Monday, December 4, in Lokoja, Kogi state. The attackers reportedly made away with sensitive petition documents on the just-concluded gubernatorial election in the state.
