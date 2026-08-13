A Magistrate's Court in Abuja directed police to investigate Senator Francis Fadahunsi over alleged comments targeting Accord Party members

The court gave the police two weeks to investigate the complaint filed by Osun Governor Adeleke's campaign spokesman, Pelumi Olajengbesi

Olajengbesi also threatened a N10bn defamation suit against Fadahunsi over separate allegations made on television

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, has ordered the police to investigate Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East Senatorial District, over alleged statements calling for violence against members of the Accord Party.

Presiding Magistrate II Farida Ibrahim issued the directive to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 7, Abuja, ordering a full investigation and a written report within two weeks.

"Two weeks to act": Senator Fadahunsi faces investigation over violence claims. Photo credit: @PoliceNG/@NigeriaStories

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the court's registrar, Abdulraham Yusuf, formalised the order in a letter dated August 13, 2026, under the provisions of Section 89(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

"I am directed by the presiding Magistrate II, His Worship Hon. Farida Ibrahim, sitting at Magistrate Court Wuse Zone 6, F.C.T Abuja to write to your office to investigate the above-mentioned case and report back within two weeks."

How the complaint was filed

The criminal complaint was filed by Pelumi Olajengbesi, who serves as campaign spokesman for Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He alleged that a viral video showed Fadahunsi making statements that encouraged violence against Accord Party members and supporters in the lead-up to the August 15 Osun governorship election.

The court attached a copy of the complaint to its letter and directed the police to take "necessary action."

Fadahunsi also faces N10bn defamation Threat

Separately, Olajengbesi moved to sue the senator for defamation, with his lawyer Hammed Lasisi issuing a pre-action letter to Fadahunsi on August 12, 2026.

According to Premium Times, the letter demanded an immediate retraction of comments Fadahunsi allegedly made during separate television interviews: one on Viable TV on July 2 and another on Channels Television's Politics Today on August 11.

According to the lawyer, Fadahunsi said during the July 2 broadcast that Olajengbesi was "not even from the same Ijebu-Jesha" and was "from somewhere in Ogun State," and accused him of "using thugs, Eiye and Aye."

The August 11 interview allegedly carried the remark: "Rogba is an Eiye man sponsored by Barr. Olajengbesi terrorising the whole … my own territory up and down through all these Eiye and Aye."

Olajengbesi denied all the allegations, calling them false, defamatory and damaging to his reputation.

His lawyer argued that the accusation of sponsoring cultists was especially grave, given that Olajengbesi is a legal practitioner and a candidate for elective office.

Olajengbesi demanded a full public retraction on the same platforms on which the statements were broadcast, along with an unreserved apology. Fadahunsi was given 24 hours to comply.

Failure to do so, the lawyer warned, would result in legal proceedings seeking N10bn in general and aggravated damages for defamation and injurious falsehood.

Osun Governor's spokesman threatens defamation suit against Senator Fadahunsi over controversial claims. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Adeleke demands Fadahunsi's arrest over viral video

Recall that Osun State Police Command summoned Senator Fadahunsi after a video circulated of him threatening Accord Party members ahead of Saturday's governorship poll.

Governor Ademola Adeleke held an emergency press briefing on Tuesday, August 11, calling the senator's remarks a national security threat and demanding his immediate arrest.

Fadahunsi denied making a direct threat, saying less than two minutes were clipped from a 24-minute speech to misrepresent his words.

Source: Legit.ng