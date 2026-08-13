The United States leads the world in church buildings, with an estimated 350,000 to 380,000 registered churches across the country

Nigeria ranks third globally with over 100,000 churches, a figure driven by its large Christian population and dominant Pentecostal movement

The full list includes Brazil, Russia, Mexico, the Philippines, and China, with some estimates suggesting actual numbers could be far higher

A ranking shared by StatiSense on X has put the global spread of church building into sharp numerical focus, listing the seven countries with the highest estimated number of church buildings in the world.

The figures account for registered churches, with notes that actual numbers, including house churches and unregistered congregations, could be significantly higher.

Countries with highest number of churches emerge Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Below is the full list:

United States — 350,000 to 380,000

The United States holds the top position by a considerable margin, with an estimated 350,000 to 380,000 church buildings spread across the country. Christianity has been central to American civic and cultural life for centuries, and the country's religious diversity means congregations range from small rural chapels to megachurches with tens of thousands of members.

Brazil — 280,000 to 300,000

Brazil comes in second with between 280,000 and 300,000 churches, a reflection of how deeply Christianity, particularly Evangelical and Pentecostal Christianity, has taken root in Latin America's largest nation. The rapid growth of Pentecostalism in Brazil over recent decades has contributed heavily to this figure.

Nigeria — 100,000+

Nigeria ranks third globally with over 100,000 churches, placing it ahead of far larger countries by landmass. The country's strong Pentecostal movement, alongside a significant Catholic and mainline Protestant presence, has made it one of the most church-dense nations on earth relative to its population size.

Russia — 90,000

Russia accounts for an estimated 90,000 churches, many of which are affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church. Following decades of state-imposed atheism during the Soviet era, religious observance in Russia has seen a substantial revival since the 1990s.

Mexico — 88,000

Mexico, with approximately 88,000 churches, reflects both its deep Catholic heritage and the more recent growth of Evangelical denominations. While Catholicism remains the dominant faith, the religious landscape has diversified considerably over the past few decades.

Philippines — 85,000

The Philippines, one of Asia's most predominantly Christian nations, has around 85,000 churches. Catholicism, introduced during centuries of Spanish colonial rule, remains the majority faith, though Evangelical and independent Christian groups have expanded their presence significantly.

China — 70,000+

China rounds off the list with over 70,000 churches, a figure that covers only registered places of worship. Given that house churches and unregistered congregations operate widely across the country, the actual total is widely believed to be far greater than official records reflect.

You can read the report on X here:

List of largest Pentecostal churches in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria is home to some of the world's most influential Pentecostal churches, with several building global networks.

RCCG, Winners Chapel, MFM and Deeper Life lead the list compiled by StatiSense, reflecting Nigeria's role in global Pentecostalism.

The list features 9 major churches, from Dunamis International to Daystar Christian Centre, each with a distinct ministry focus.

Source: Legit.ng