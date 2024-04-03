Kogi Central's representative in the National Assembly, Senator Akpoti, has brought smiles to the faces of her constituents by distributing truckloads of food

She stated that this gesture was prompted by the severe economic hardship affecting every part of the country

Senator Akpoti noted that the food items are intended for every member of the community, irrespective of their political affiliations

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has stepped up to support her constituents facing economic hardship.

In a generous initiative, Senator Akpoti distributed a massive amount of food aid to ease the burden on families struggling with rising prices.

Senator Akpoti says the communal exercise would not be a one-off, promising more similar initiatives to come soon.

Source: Twitter

This was contained in a post made for public consumption by PDP on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle on April 2.

The distribution included 7,200 bags of rice, beans, and millet, which were dispatched to the 57 Wards across the five local government areas within the senatorial district.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The Senator emphasised inclusivity in the distribution process in a press statement accompanying the philanthropic act saying:

“The distribution is for all my constituents irrespective of party affiliations,” she stated.

This means that regardless of political beliefs, residents in need would benefit from the program.

Among the beneficiaries of this distribution are various groups such as the Muslim and Christian communities, drivers' union, okada/keke union, mechanics' union, pensioners, as well as different ethnic groups, including the Hausa/Fulani and Yoruba communities.

Senator Akpoti said her commitment to her constituents extends beyond this one-time distribution and that this would not be a one-off exercise.

She said:

“I would continue to do my best to bring the very best dividends of democracy to them,” she declared.

Senator Natasha uncovers idle N500 billion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the ever-active Kogi Central senator had uncovered idle government funds valued at N500 billion.

The lawmaker drew the nation's attention to the significant funds, highlighting the numerous potential accomplishments that could have been achieved if the money had been utilised properly.

She urged the government agency in charge to ensure that the funds reached Nigerians with innovative ideas who know how to create value from money.

Source: Legit.ng