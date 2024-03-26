Two people were killed and several others injured in a fatal accident on the Itobe-Anyigba Road in Kogi state

The tragic accident was a head-on collision between a Toyota bus and a tricycle on Sunday, March 24

A witness said two of the passengers in the tricycle died immediately while the third person was critically injured

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Anyigba, Kogi state - A fatal accident has claimed the lives of two people and injured several others on the Itobe-Anyigba Road in Kogi state.

It was gathered that the accident occurred after a head-on collision between a Toyota bus and a tricycle at the Ofeke-Ajegwu Settlement around 5.30pm on Sunday, March 24.

Head-on collision between a Toyota bus and a tricycle Photo credit: FRSC

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, a resident in the area, Abubakar Adejo said the Toyota bus rammed into a tricycle coming from the opposite direction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Adejo said the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital at Ochadamu for treatment while the remains of the deceased were deposited at a mortuary at Anyigba.

“Two out of the three passengers in the tricycle died immediately while the third person was critically injured.

“The passengers in the Toyota bus sustained various degrees of injuries as it veered off the road and crashed into the bush.”

Legit.ng recalls that a tragic incident unfolded in Makarfi local government area of Kaduna state on Sunday, January 21, resulting in the loss of sixteen lives and injuries to four individuals.

Tragic motor accident kills family of 8

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a tragic incident unfolded on Thursday, December 29, 2023, at the Amanwozuzu junction in the Ikeduru local government area of Imo State, where a Sienna car carrying eight individuals met with a fatal accident. The victims, all members of a single family, were en route to celebrate the New Year.

According to eyewitnesses, the family's father, driving the Sienna car with his wife and children, collided with a stationary truck transporting rods.

The impact resulted in a devastating scene, as the rods pierced the bodies of the occupants, leading to the immediate and unfortunate demise of all eight individuals. The incident cast a pall of sorrow over the local community.

Source: Legit.ng