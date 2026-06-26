Pastor Roman Samson has been arrested for allegedly flogging a 13-year-old girl, Nancy Peter, to death over a theft accusation

The teenager was accused of stealing N30,000 from her mother before the tragic incident unfolded in Cross River State

The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Nancy's death amidst community outrage

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Cross River State - 45-year-old pastor, Roman Samson, has been arrested for allegedly flogging a 13-year-old girl, Nancy Peter, to death over a theft accusation in Cross River State.

It was gathered that the teenager was accused of stealing N30,000 from her mother in Obanleku community, Boki Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased’s mother, Agnes Peter, took her daughter to the pastor’s residence on June 1 for counselling after discovering that her N30,000 was missing.

Agnes said her daughter allegedly confessed to taking the money, and she recovered the money from her trousers.

As reported by Daily Trust, she said while returning, she met the pastor rushing the teenager to a hospital.

“I met them on the road. I didn’t know he had beaten her.”

Agnes said Nancy was later confirmed dead at the hospital, sparking outrage among residents.

Pastor Samson reportedly admitted flogging the teenager, but denied attempting to kill her.

The pastor alleged that he administered between 13 and 15 strokes of a horsewhip after the theft accusation.

The suspect said he became alarmed after the girl became weak and immediately took her to a medical facility, where she was pronounced dead.

Police authorities disclosed that an investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death.

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The tragic incident occurred in Ogbogoro Community in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

Ik reportedly fled and left her corpse with their children in a tricycle following a heated argument.

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Father allegedly beats daughter to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a 12-year-old girl died after being beaten by her father following a family dispute.

Her mother revealed how a misunderstanding over found money escalated into tragedy.

The community demanded justice while authorities investigated the father’s actions.

Source: Legit.ng