Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bayelsa State - Ibobuminate Oweifa, son of a traditional ruler, has been arrested over the alleged burning of a man identified as Godgift Biko in Bayelsa State.

The victim was accused of attempting to steal firewood in the Okodi community of the Ogbia local government area of the state.

Biko reportedly sustained severe burns and is currently receiving treatment at the emergency ward of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

The Commissioner of Police, Iyamah Edebor, said Police officers swiftly responded to the incident after it was reported.

Edebor added that the Divisional Police Officer immediately rescued the victim, ensured he received first aid at a nearby clinic, and apprehended the suspect.

As reported by The Punch, Edewor confirmed the arrest in a telephone interview on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

“The DPO immediately swung into action and arrested the suspect. Preliminary investigation has commenced; upon conclusion, the suspect will be charged in court.”

During interrogation, Oweifa reportedly told investigators that he caught Biko attempting to steal firewood belonging to him.

According to the suspect, an argument ensued, which later escalated into the tragic incident.

The Police boss, however, emphasised that the suspect’s account represents only his version of events and

CP Edebor disclosed that investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the case.

He said that the suspect remains in police custody, after which he is expected to be arraigned in court.

Edebor stressed that acts capable of endangering human life would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The police commissioner condemned all forms of violence and jungle justice in the state.

Bandits kill 3, set houses ablaze

Recall that armed bandits attacked Pissa village in Niger State, resulting in three deaths and destroying homes across the community.

The military engaged the bandits during the Saturday morning assault, but details remain unclear.

The state police confirmed the terrorist activity while urging community vigilance and safety measures.

Uniport 300-level student sets lover ablaze

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that police operatives arrested Uniport student Cynthia Chukwundah for allegedly setting her lover, Sunny Amadi, on fire during a domestic dispute in Choba, Rivers State.

The 32-year-old victim died from severe burns at UPTH; Chukwundah, reportedly pregnant with his child, is hospitalised under police watch.

Police confirmed the investigation is ongoing, urged the public to remain calm and avoid speculation, as they promise to ensure justice is served.

Source: Legit.ng