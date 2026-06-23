Malama Ummulkhair was lynched after false accusations of child stealing at Maraban Jos, Kaduna State

Community leaders demand justice following the horrific attack on an innocent Islamic teacher

Victim's husband expresses heartbreak, condemning the wrongful accusation and community violence

The family of Malama Ummulkhair, an Islamiyya teacher lynched and burnt by a mob in Maraban Jos, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has recounted her final moments following a false accusation of child stealing that spiralled into a deadly attack.

The mother of four was reportedly attacked on Sunday while on her way to attend an Islamic lecture, after rumours spread rapidly and attracted a large crowd before she was briefly taken into police custody.

Last Moments of Female Teacher Before Brutal Mob Killing: "Please, I Need Water"

Source: Twitter

Final plea amid chaos

Eyewitness accounts said the situation around her became increasingly tense as attempts to protect her failed, Vanguard reported.

“Please, I need water,” she was heard pleading during the turmoil, as efforts to calm the situation broke down.

Village head recounts failed rescue effort

The Village Head of New Maraban Jos, Suleiman Isa, said he rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call and tried to intervene, but the situation escalated beyond control.

“A friend of mine, who is the husband of the woman, called me and told me what was happening. People accused her of stealing children while she was on her way to an Islamic school to attend a preaching session,” he said.

Isa added that despite efforts to rescue her, the mob became uncontrollable even after she was taken to the police station.

“I was with her Islamic teacher, who also came to the police station to plead with the crowd, but they refused to listen,” he said.

Husband describes heartbreak and loss

The victim’s husband, Aliyu Mohammed, said he was devastated after learning of his wife’s death, insisting she was wrongly accused. Daily Trust reported.

“I am confused and heartbroken because she did nothing wrong. She was an Islamic teacher and was simply on her way to attend a religious lecture when people stopped her and accused her of stealing children,” he said.

Mohammed added that he was at work when he received news of the accusation and rushed back too late to save her.

“She was falsely accused and then killed, leaving me alone with our children. What pains me most now is that I am left alone with the children,” he said.

Community leaders and religious figures have condemned the killing, calling for justice and stronger measures to prevent further incidents of mob violence, as investigations continue.

Blasphemy: Mob kills woman in Niger

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a female food seller simply identified as Ammaye has been set ablaze at Kasuwan Garba in Mariga local government area (LGA) of Niger state.

Ammaye was killed by angry youths on Friday August 29, 2025, over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

Source: Legit.ng