A video of Aisha Lawal and Lateef Adedimeji together at an event has sparked divided reactions among Nollywood fans online

Lateef Adedimeji recently held a Thanksgiving service for his triplets, which drew a large number of Nollywood practitioners

Aisha Lawal hugged the actor from behind before he helped her step down from the stage, and fans had a lot to say

A clip featuring Nollywood actors Aisha Lawal and Lateef Adedimeji at a recent event has been making the rounds on social media, drawing mixed reactions from fans of the duo.

The footage emerged shortly after Lateef hosted a Thanksgiving service to celebrate the birth of his triplets, an occasion that was well attended by many figures from the Nigerian film industry.

Reaction trail Aisha Lawal and Lateef Adedimeji’s exchange at event. Photo credit@lateefadedimeji/@asiahlawal

Source: Instagram

What the video showed

In the clip that circulated online, Aisha Lawal approached Lateef from behind and wrapped her arms around him in a hug.

Lateef then turned around, and the two exchanged greetings warmly. What followed drew the most attention as Aisha prepared to step off the stage; Lateef reached out and held both her hands to steady her as she jumped down.

Lateef Adedimeji stages a thanksgiving party for his triplets.Photo credit@lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

The brief but personal interaction caught the eye of many viewers, who quickly took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here is the Instagram video of Aisha Lawal and Lateef Adedimeji sharing a warm hug at the Thanksgiving ceremony of the Adedimejis' triplets below:

Fans react to the clip

Reactions from fans were far from uniform. Some found the moment suspicious, while others argued it was being blown entirely out of proportion.

@beckyculture_media wrote:

"I no understand"

@basseygrace238 commented:

"Aunty Aisha wahala too much."

@elsieolaide offered a different perspective:

"U pple ehnn she obviously wanted to pass, but didn't want to distrupt him, greeting others"

The split in opinion reflects how closely fans follow the personal lives of popular Nollywood personalities. Lateef Adedimeji is married to fellow actress Mo Bimpe, and the couple's Thanksgiving event for their triplets had already generated significant buzz within entertainment circles before this video emerged.

Security reportedly bounces Regina Chukwu, Victoria Adeboye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actresses Regina Chukwu and Victoria Adeboye were denied entry at Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe’s triplets’ thanksgiving despite wearing the official Aso Ebi.

The incident, which took place at Monarch Event Centre, was captured on video showing the actresses in conversation with security personnel at the entrance. The reason for their denial remains unclear, as neither the organisers nor the security team has explained.

Source: Legit.ng