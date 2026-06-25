Wunmi, Mohbad's widow, has taken action against a TikToker over alleged defamatory claims made in some of his videos

According to reports, the TikToker was arraigned in court and later granted bail, with the case adjourned to a later date

Many social media users blamed the TikToker for his videos, saying it is time for him to provide evidence to support his claims

Wunmi Aloba, the widow of late singer Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has taken a TikToker, Oladimeji Hammed, aka Immunizer, to court over alleged defamation.

Immunizer had been making videos about Wunmi amid her ongoing legal dispute with her father-in-law over the paternity of her son, Liam.

Reactions as Wunmi, Mohbad’s widow, takes swift action against TikToker over alleged cyberbulling. Photo credit@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In one of the videos, he allegedly claimed that Wunmi was planning to flee the country amid the controversy surrounding the quest for justice for the late singer.

According to reports, Immunizer was invited by the police for questioning and was subsequently detained.

He was later arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate's Court in Ikeja on a six-count charge bordering on cyberbullying and the online harassment of Omowunmi Aloba, Mohbad's widow.

Immunizer's alleged offences

Reports stated that the TikToker allegedly used his social media platforms to share insulting, provocative, and harmful content targeted at Wunmi, the singer's widow, particularly in relation to her late husband and their son.

Mohbad’s continues trending over DNA test for his son. Photo credit@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

However, Immunizer pleaded not guilty to the charges. The court granted him bail with two sureties, each of whom must provide evidence of a bank account balance of at least N700,000.

The court also ruled that one surety must be a state civil servant, while the other must be a blood relative of the defendant. Both sureties are required to provide proof of tax compliance.

Following the hearing, the case was adjourned to a later date.

Recall that the quest for justice for Mohbad remains ongoing. Meanwhile, the late singer's father and widow are still involved in a legal battle over a DNA test to determine the paternity of Liam, the son Wunmi had with the late artiste during his lifetime.

Here is an Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to the video

Here are comments below:

@kesienajumbo reacted:

"Make he provide evidence."

@holamydexloj commented:

"See comments ooo they're among people who said justice for Mohbad oooo now they say good for him."

@preshdiamond_07 wrote:

"I'm so happy that he was arrested. Let him now go and explain tire. He took the matter personally."

@ablessing_daniel said:

"Make him bring his prove."

@mary.s.alegbeleye shared:

"All does TikToker should take their evidence to court."

@olivadoraa wrote:

"Na good for am make he go explain him self una too dy talk anyhow for this internet sef."

Mohbad's father accuses Wunmi of killing his son

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who is Mohbad's mother. In a video that surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son was responsible for the singer's death.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she killed him, she could not kill all his family.

Source: Legit.ng