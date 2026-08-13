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UK Lists Countries Where Visa Applicants Must Take TB Test Before Entry
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UK Lists Countries Where Visa Applicants Must Take TB Test Before Entry

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • UK Visas & Immigration published guidance on tuberculosis testing requirements for visa applicants staying 6 months or more
  • The official gov.uk page lists the countries where a TB test is compulsory before a UK visa application can proceed
  • Nigerians and other Africans planning to japa to the UK for extended stays may be affected by the TB test requirement

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) has published official guidance stating that anyone applying to enter the United Kingdom for six months or more must provide proof of a tuberculosis (TB) test before their visa application can be processed.

The requirement applies where all the stated conditions are met, with the duration of the intended stay being the central qualifying factor.

Planning to move to the UK? Here's Why a TB Test Is now mandatory for your Visa
UK visa alert: Compulsory TB testing for applicants staying over 6 months, Photo credit: @andyburnham
Source: Getty Images

The outline was disclosed on the X handle of the UK Visas & Immigration Official @UKVIgovuk on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

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The page, titled "Tuberculosis tests for visa applicants," specifies that applicants coming to the UK for six months or more must undergo the test as part of the visa process.

UK visa: Countries affected by TB test rule

The gov.uk guidance includes a section listing the countries where the TB test is compulsory for UK visa applicants.

A separate section also identifies other countries that have approved TB test clinics, giving applicants clarity on where to get tested before submitting their applications.

The page also provides links to related content, including how to apply for a UK visa and how to find a visa application centre, making it easier for prospective applicants to navigate the full process.

This is the link to the list of countries where people need a TB test for UK visa application

UK visa: What applicants need to know

For Nigerians and other Africans considering a long-term move or extended stay in the UK, the TB test requirement adds another step to the application process.

Read also

UK releases guideline for new citizens to apply for their first British passport online

Applicants are advised to check whether their country appears on the listed countries before proceeding, and to book a test at an approved clinic in good time, as results will be needed before the visa application can be completed.

The UKVI announcement drew engagement from users with questions about separate visa processes, reflecting the broad interest in UK immigration pathways.

Legit.ng has previously reported on UK visa requirements and the documentation needed for various categories of applicants heading to the United Kingdom.

UK lists key visa types

Recall that the UK government outlined different visa categories based on nationality, purpose of visit, duration of stay, and personal circumstances.

Applicants must prepare valid travel documents, supporting evidence, and certified translations of any non-English materials before applying online.

Decision timelines range from 3 to 12 weeks, with application windows opening as early as 3 months before travel or 6 months for student visas.

UK: 10 requirements to secure wok visa

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that the UK government outlined the full eligibility requirements for the Skilled Worker visa, which replaced the old Tier 2.

Read also

UK announces list of 8 visa categories exempt from English test for settlement in Britain in 2026

General work visa Applicants must earn at least £41,700 per year or the going rate for their job, whichever is higher, though lower thresholds exist for certain groups.

The visa can last up to 5 years and may lead to permanent settlement in the UK after 5 years of continuous residence.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

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