Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna broke his silence on how he has been coping since the death of his close friend and colleague Alexx Ekubo

The actor shared a heartfelt video message expressing gratitude to those who showed patience and understanding during his difficult period

IK Ogbonna also marked three months since Alex Ekubo's passing, sharing throwback photos and describing his late friend as an angel

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has spoken candidly about the emotional toll Alex Ekubo's death has taken on him, revealing that life has not been the same since losing his close friend and colleague.

In a video posted on his social media page, the actor admitted he had not been fully present in the weeks following Alexx's passing, acknowledging that grieving has been an overwhelming experience.

IK Ogbonna shares how he has been coping since the death of his close friend and colleague Alexx Ekubo. Photos: Alexx Ekubo/IK Ogbonna.

Source: Instagram

He described the period as one that required everyone close to Alex to find their footing again, each in their own way.

IK Ogbonna Thanks Fans for Their Patience

Beyond expressing his grief, Ogbonna used the video to extend his appreciation to fans and those around him who remained patient and supportive while he worked through the pain. His words carried a sense of both vulnerability and renewed determination.

"Since Alex passed, life has felt different. It's been a lot to process, and I know I haven't been fully present. I believe in different ways, we've all been trying to find our rhythm again. I just want to say thank you — for the patience, the understanding, and for holding things down. Now it's time to find our feet again, get focused, and get back to work. There's a lot ahead of us, and I'm ready. Let's go," he said.

The video came just a day after IK Ogbonna quietly marked the three-month anniversary of Alexx's passing.

On that occasion, he posted photographs of himself alongside the late actor, offering a tender tribute to a friendship that clearly ran deep.

Alex Ekubo died after a battle with cancer.

Watch IK Ogbonna speak about Alexx Ekubo's death here:

Reactions trail IK Ogbonna's post about Alexx Ekubo's death

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@luchydonalds stated:

"Gradually you will completely heal okay, you are almost there"

@thatgirl.shush shared:

"I can only imagine what you all are going through! Some of us who only knew him through our screens, it is hard to accept this loss , then what more of you and his family and close friends! We continue to pray for you all"

@lovelymoodflowerz noted:

"Thank you IK, you are a friend who sticks closer than a brother that the Bible talked about. God will heal your broken heart in due season. Shalom"

IK Ogbonna expresses gratitude to those who showed patience and understanding during his difficult period. Photo: IK Ogbonna.

Source: Instagram

IK Ogbonna reacts as 23-year-old man impersonates him

In a previous report by Legit.ng, IK Ogbonna reacted online after a young man, Kelvin Enofe, was arrested for impersonating him.

It was gathered that the 23-year-old fraudster had duped an American woman of $70,000 (N32m) while pretending to be the actor.

IK then warned fans to be wary of people using his photos to scam others and added that he would never demand monetary favours from them.

Source: Legit.ng