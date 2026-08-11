The Renewed Hope Project 2027 group declared the planned opposition coalition poses no threat to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid

The G100 coalition confirmed it completed a first round of talks with leaders of six opposition parties, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso

A Summit of Opposition Parties has been scheduled for August 18, 2026 in Abuja, with the NDC, Atiku's camp and Governor Seyi Makinde's allies all signalling openness to attend

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Supporters of President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign have dismissed the emerging opposition alliance as a futile exercise, even as a separate civil society coalition announced it has completed talks with six opposition parties and fixed a unity summit for Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

As reported by Vanguard on Tuesday, August 11, the Renewed Hope Project 2027 stated its position in Abuja during its official inauguration, held under the theme, 'A New Beginning, A Shared Vision, With Greater Nigeria'.

Tinubu’s allies dismiss the proposed alliance involving Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Donald Duke as an “exercise in futility” ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

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George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), who serves as the group’s grand patron, said through his representative, senior special assistant Babatunde Bernard, that the movement would continue to highlight verifiable facts about the administration’s performance as it mobilises support ahead of the 2027 elections.

Akume pointed to local government autonomy and digital reforms as examples of measures strengthening governance, and cited growing foreign investor interest as evidence that Nigeria was becoming more attractive for direct investment.

2027 election: Jibril dismisses opposition’s moves

Chairman of the Board of Trustees, retired Major General Abdulmalik Jibril, was more direct in his dismissal of the opposition's moves. "All put together is an exercise in futility. We have seen them before; they have done nothing, and they are not going to do anything again. So, we are not perturbed at all. We don't care about what they do," Jibril said.

He argued that the administration's performance record, not political arrangements, would ultimately determine the result of the 2027 presidential election.

2027 election: G100 consults opposition leaders

Separately, the G100, a coalition of concerned Nigerians, said in a statement signed by Salihu Lukman that it had wrapped up a first round of private consultations with leaders of six opposition parties. Those consulted include Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and Seyi Makinde's Allied Peoples Movement (APM), alongside the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The group said the consultations followed an open letter it published on August 2, 2026, which laid out what it called the Doctrine of Necessary Democratic Opposition. It described the engagements as "frank, constructive and encouraging," and said they were kept away from media attention deliberately to protect the integrity of the process.

Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), speaking on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde, says there is nothing unlawful about political leaders consulting across party lines. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

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The NDC said it welcomed opposition cooperation in principle, with national spokesperson Osa Director noting that any merger must centre on the strongest and most popular candidate. Atiku's camp, through senior special assistant Phrank Shaibu, stated that he was "favourably disposed to any sincere engagement that advances opposition unity," though his attendance at the summit would depend on his schedule.

Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), speaking on behalf of Governor Makinde, said there was nothing unlawful about political leaders consulting across divides, and that Makinde understood the importance of building bridges.

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Kwankwaso receives Kano APC defectors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the vice presidential candidate of the NDC, welcomed a group of defectors from the APC in Madobi Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano state into the party.

In a statement shared on his official X account, the former Kano state governor expressed delight over the development.

Source: Legit.ng