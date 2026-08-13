Full List: New Salaries of Nigerian Soldiers From General to Lowest Rank
- President Tinubu approved a new salary structure for the Armed Forces, with increases ranging from 30% to 80% across ranks
- The pay rise takes effect from September 1, 2026, and will cover about 250,000 military personnel across the country
- The annual salary bill for the Armed Forces is set to rise from N660 billion to N924 billion under the new arrangement
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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a new salary structure for Nigeria's Armed Forces, lifting monthly pay for a General to N3.25 million and raising a Private's earnings to N187,200.
The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the development in a statement. He said the new package takes effect from September 1, 2026, and covers roughly 250,000 military personnel across all ranks.
Daily Trust reported that pay increases under the scheme range from 30 per cent to 80 per cent, depending on rank. Senior officers above the rank of Colonel, including Brigadier-Generals, Major-Generals, Lieutenant-Generals, and Generals, will receive the lower end of the scale at 30 per cent. Lower-ranked personnel stand to gain significantly more, with some categories attracting increases of up to 80 per cent.
Impact on the Military Pay Bill
The wider financial effect of the new structure is substantial. Nigeria's annual salary expenditure for the Armed Forces will climb from N660 billion to N924 billion once the pay adjustments take full effect, representing an increase of N264 billion per year.
The approval signals a significant shift in the federal government's approach to military welfare, bringing pay levels more in line with the economic pressures facing service personnel amid rising living costs across the country.
New military salaries
What each rank will earn as new salaries, according to Daily Trust
S/N
Rank
New Salaries
Old Salaries
Amount Increased
1
A private
N187,200
N104,000
N83,200
2
A lance corporal
N201,600
N112,000
N89,600
3
A corporal
N207,000
N115,000
N92,000
4
A sergeant
N225,000
N125,000
N100,000
5
A staff sergeant
N270,000
N150,000
N120,000
6
A warrant officer
N306,000
N170,000
N136,000
7
A master warrant
N315,000
N210,000
N105,000
8
An army warrant
N345,000
N230,000
N115,000
9
A second lieutenant
N360,000
N240,000
N120,000
10
A lieutenant
N420,000
N280,000
11
A captain
N480,000
N320,000
12
A major
N570,000
N380,000
13
A lieutenant colonel
N630,000
N420,000
14
A colonel
N870,000
N580,000
15
A brigadier-general
N975,000
N750,000
N225,000
16
A major-general
N1.495 million
N1.15 million
17
A lieutenant general
N2.47 million
N1.9 million
N570,000
18
A General
N3.25 million
N2.5 million
Bandits kill serving army colonel in Abuja
Legit.ng earlier reported that a serving Nigerian Army colonel was killed after gunmen attacked his home in the Kurudu District of Abuja on Monday evening, July 27, 2026.
Colonel Abdussalam Ude reportedly fought back as attackers tried to abduct him, leading to a deadly confrontation at his residence.
The Colonel's wife, driver, and security guard all suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng