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Full List: New Salaries of Nigerian Soldiers From General to Lowest Rank
Nigeria

Full List: New Salaries of Nigerian Soldiers From General to Lowest Rank

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • President Tinubu approved a new salary structure for the Armed Forces, with increases ranging from 30% to 80% across ranks
  • The pay rise takes effect from September 1, 2026, and will cover about 250,000 military personnel across the country
  • The annual salary bill for the Armed Forces is set to rise from N660 billion to N924 billion under the new arrangement

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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a new salary structure for Nigeria's Armed Forces, lifting monthly pay for a General to N3.25 million and raising a Private's earnings to N187,200.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the development in a statement. He said the new package takes effect from September 1, 2026, and covers roughly 250,000 military personnel across all ranks.

The breakdown of the salaries of Nigerian Army from the General to the last rank has been disclosed.
Salaries of Nigerian soldiers from the general to the lowest rank Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy
Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that pay increases under the scheme range from 30 per cent to 80 per cent, depending on rank. Senior officers above the rank of Colonel, including Brigadier-Generals, Major-Generals, Lieutenant-Generals, and Generals, will receive the lower end of the scale at 30 per cent. Lower-ranked personnel stand to gain significantly more, with some categories attracting increases of up to 80 per cent.

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Impact on the Military Pay Bill

The wider financial effect of the new structure is substantial. Nigeria's annual salary expenditure for the Armed Forces will climb from N660 billion to N924 billion once the pay adjustments take full effect, representing an increase of N264 billion per year.

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The approval signals a significant shift in the federal government's approach to military welfare, bringing pay levels more in line with the economic pressures facing service personnel amid rising living costs across the country.

New military salaries

What each rank will earn as new salaries, according to Daily Trust

S/N

Rank

New Salaries

Old Salaries

Amount Increased

1

A private

N187,200

N104,000

N83,200

2

A lance corporal

N201,600

N112,000

N89,600

3

A corporal

N207,000

N115,000

N92,000

4

A sergeant

N225,000

N125,000

N100,000

5

A staff sergeant

N270,000

N150,000

N120,000

6

A warrant officer

N306,000

N170,000

N136,000

7

A master warrant

N315,000

N210,000

N105,000

8

An army warrant

N345,000

N230,000

N115,000

9

A second lieutenant

N360,000

N240,000

N120,000

10

A lieutenant

N420,000

N280,000

11

A captain

N480,000

N320,000

12

A major

N570,000

N380,000

13

A lieutenant colonel

N630,000

N420,000

14

A colonel

N870,000

N580,000

15

A brigadier-general

N975,000

N750,000

N225,000

16

A major-general

N1.495 million

N1.15 million

17

A lieutenant general

N2.47 million

N1.9 million

N570,000

18

A General

N3.25 million

N2.5 million

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Bandits kill serving army colonel in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that a serving Nigerian Army colonel was killed after gunmen attacked his home in the Kurudu District of Abuja on Monday evening, July 27, 2026.

Colonel Abdussalam Ude reportedly fought back as attackers tried to abduct him, leading to a deadly confrontation at his residence.

The Colonel's wife, driver, and security guard all suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuNigerian ArmyNigerian Defence HeadquartersNigerian Air ForceNigerian Presidency
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