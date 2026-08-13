President Tinubu approved a new salary structure for the Armed Forces, with increases ranging from 30% to 80% across ranks

The pay rise takes effect from September 1, 2026, and will cover about 250,000 military personnel across the country

The annual salary bill for the Armed Forces is set to rise from N660 billion to N924 billion under the new arrangement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a new salary structure for Nigeria's Armed Forces, lifting monthly pay for a General to N3.25 million and raising a Private's earnings to N187,200.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the development in a statement. He said the new package takes effect from September 1, 2026, and covers roughly 250,000 military personnel across all ranks.

Salaries of Nigerian soldiers from the general to the lowest rank Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that pay increases under the scheme range from 30 per cent to 80 per cent, depending on rank. Senior officers above the rank of Colonel, including Brigadier-Generals, Major-Generals, Lieutenant-Generals, and Generals, will receive the lower end of the scale at 30 per cent. Lower-ranked personnel stand to gain significantly more, with some categories attracting increases of up to 80 per cent.

Impact on the Military Pay Bill

The wider financial effect of the new structure is substantial. Nigeria's annual salary expenditure for the Armed Forces will climb from N660 billion to N924 billion once the pay adjustments take full effect, representing an increase of N264 billion per year.

The approval signals a significant shift in the federal government's approach to military welfare, bringing pay levels more in line with the economic pressures facing service personnel amid rising living costs across the country.

New military salaries

What each rank will earn as new salaries, according to Daily Trust

S/N Rank New Salaries Old Salaries Amount Increased 1 A private N187,200 N104,000 N83,200 2 A lance corporal N201,600 N112,000 N89,600 3 A corporal N207,000 N115,000 N92,000 4 A sergeant N225,000 N125,000 N100,000 5 A staff sergeant N270,000 N150,000 N120,000 6 A warrant officer N306,000 N170,000 N136,000 7 A master warrant N315,000 N210,000 N105,000 8 An army warrant N345,000 N230,000 N115,000 9 A second lieutenant N360,000 N240,000 N120,000 10 A lieutenant N420,000 N280,000 11 A captain N480,000 N320,000 12 A major N570,000 N380,000 13 A lieutenant colonel N630,000 N420,000 14 A colonel N870,000 N580,000 15 A brigadier-general N975,000 N750,000 N225,000 16 A major-general N1.495 million N1.15 million 17 A lieutenant general N2.47 million N1.9 million N570,000 18 A General N3.25 million N2.5 million

Bandits kill serving army colonel in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that a serving Nigerian Army colonel was killed after gunmen attacked his home in the Kurudu District of Abuja on Monday evening, July 27, 2026.

Colonel Abdussalam Ude reportedly fought back as attackers tried to abduct him, leading to a deadly confrontation at his residence.

The Colonel's wife, driver, and security guard all suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Source: Legit.ng