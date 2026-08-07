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Video Shows Man Who Allegedly Got Shot by Police and Left Paralysed Breaks Down 5 Years After
Nigeria

Video Shows Man Who Allegedly Got Shot by Police and Left Paralysed Breaks Down 5 Years After

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • Nurudeen Azeez says a police officer shot him on August 16, 2021, while he was riding a motorcycle home in Ibadan
  • The Ibadan Polytechnic graduate said the officer who allegedly shot him asked him to stand up before leaving the scene with colleagues
  • Nurudeen says the bullet left him paralysed and unable to work for the past five years

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A graduate of Ibadan Polytechnic has come forward with a harrowing account of how an alleged police bullet changed his life permanently, leaving him paralysed and robbing him of a future he had spent years working towards.

Nurudeen Azeez says the incident took place on August 16, 2021, around 9 p.m., when he had just returned from Lagos and hired a motorcycle to take him to his apartment in the Idiakwe area of Ibadan. He says he never made it home.

On August 16, 2021, Nurudeen Azeez was shot by a police officer while riding home on a motorcycle in Ibadan.
Nurudeen Azeez was shot by a police officer on August 16, 2021. Photo credit: Nurudeen Azeez
Source: Twitter
"Immediately, I just hear the gunshots. Immediately, I fell from the bike," he recalled.

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Officer left scene after shooting

According to Nurudeen, the police officer who fired the shot approached him after he collapsed on the ground. The officer appeared shaken, he said, visibly sweating as he asked Nurudeen to get up. When Nurudeen told him he could not move, the officer left with his colleagues in what he described as a golf car, leaving him on the road.

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A female colleague who happened to be in the area recognised him on the ground and stopped to help. She used his phone to contact his friends while passersby gathered around. Nurudeen said some of the bystanders even gave chase to the officers in a private vehicle, though one of them urged the group to focus on getting him to a hospital first.

He was taken to Moli Hospital in the same area, but he says the facility refused to treat him without a police report. His friends were then forced to travel to Testagram Police Station to obtain the necessary documentation before he could receive attention.

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Five years without recovery

Nurudeen says he has not recovered in the five years since the shooting. The bullet, he says, was removed, but the paralysis remained.

"I've been dreaming high, not knowing police shut everything off for me. I want to work. I need my life back. Things has changed," he said.

He described the ordeal as the destruction of everything he had built and hoped for, saying the dreams he had nurtured as a polytechnic graduate were wiped out in a single moment on a dark road in Ibadan.

Police react after officer shoots suspect in public

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Delta police command condemned the public execution of a suspect by a police officer in the Area Command Effurun of the state.

Providing an update on the matter, the police disclosed that the officer had been arrested and transferred to the force headquarters for disciplinary action.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

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