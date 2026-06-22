PAC criticised Hon. Fred Agbedi's remarks as political grandstanding amid Nigeria's security challenges

Agbedi's call for election suspension was deemed divisive and unhelpful by the Parliamentary Advocacy Centre

PAC urged leaders to prioritise national unity and practical solutions over partisan politics

The Parliamentary Advocacy Centre (PAC) has criticised recent comments by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Fred Agbedi, describing his remarks on the nation's security situation and his call for President Bola Tinubu to suspend political activities as unfortunate and unhelpful.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by its President, Dr Itodo Vincent, the group said Agbedi's comments amounted to political grandstanding at a time Nigerians expect leaders to rally around efforts to address security and economic challenges facing the country.

PAC rejects six-month ultimatum given to President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Opposition leader criticises Tinubu

Agbedi had, while addressing journalists in Abuja, accused President Tinubu of focusing on re-election politics rather than the welfare and security of citizens. He also called on the President to suspend all activities related to the 2027 elections and declare a six-month national security and economic recovery plan.

Reacting, PAC, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, June 22, said that while concerns over insecurity are legitimate and deserve urgent attention, it was wrong for senior political leaders to exploit the situation for partisan purposes.

The organisation argued that the security challenges confronting Nigeria predate the current administration and require the collective efforts of government, security agencies, communities and political stakeholders.

"It is unfortunate that Hon. Fred Agbedi chose to politicise an issue as sensitive as national security. Nigerians expect practical solutions and constructive engagement from political leaders, not statements designed to score partisan points," Vincent said.

PAC says Agbedi's ultimatum to Tinubu is disturbing

The group said Agbedi's ultimatum to the President was particularly disturbing given the constitutional responsibilities attached to leadership and governance.

"For a serving Minority Leader to issue what amounts to an ultimatum to the President and suggest that he should resign if security challenges are not resolved within six months is reckless and unbecoming of a statesman.

"We believe such comments are aimed more at advancing opposition political interests ahead of the 2027 elections than addressing the security concerns of Nigerians. To us, it appears that Hon. Agbedi is running errands for opposition figures such as former President Goodluck Jonathan and Mr. Peter Obi, rather than offering constructive solutions to the nation's challenges.

"Security is a collective responsibility and should not be reduced to a platform for political posturing. What Nigerians need at this moment are ideas, cooperation and support for ongoing efforts to improve security and economic stability, not inflammatory comments."

PAC expressed sympathy to families who have lost loved ones to insecurity across the country, including victims of kidnapping, banditry and violent attacks, noting that every Nigerian life matters regardless of political affiliation.

Group urges Nigerians to support Tinubu

The group, however, insisted that addressing the country's security challenges requires responsible leadership and national unity rather than divisive political statements.

According to Vincent, governance and politics are not mutually exclusive in a democracy, adding that political actors should focus on strengthening institutions and supporting efforts aimed at restoring public confidence in government.

The organisation further urged opposition leaders to offer practical policy alternatives and support measures capable of improving security outcomes instead of engaging in what it described as premature political campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections.

PAC reaffirmed its support for ongoing efforts by the federal government to tackle insecurity and revive the economy, while calling on all political leaders to place national interest above partisan considerations.

PAC calls for a united front in the fight against insecurity Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's appointed ambassador gets UN election

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's recently appointed permanent ambassador to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, has been elected as chairman of the budget and administration for the Fifth Committee of the UN General Assembly.

Jimoh Ibrahim's appointment came at a time when the United Nations was facing a budget shortfall of over $1.8 billion after cuts to foreign aid.

Ibrahim, who was a former senator, expressed gratitude to the UN body, promising that he would be committed to providing strategy and stewardship of corporate governance.

Source: Legit.ng