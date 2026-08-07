Trump made a private comment to donors about JD Vance that hints at who he wants to succeed him in the White House

Marco Rubio has been closing the gap on Vance in national polls and key early-state surveys ahead of the 2028 race

Multiple Trump advisers are divided on whether the president has truly made up his mind about a preferred successor

President Donald Trump privately told donors at an Oval Office meeting roughly two weeks ago that "at the end of the day, we need to elect JD," according to a source with knowledge of the remarks who asked not to be named.

The comment represents a rare glimpse into Trump's thinking about the 2028 presidential succession, even as aides caution he has not made any firm decision.

Former President Donald Trump recently hinted at his support for Vice President JD Vance during a donors' meeting. Photo credit: Alex Wong/Jim Watson

Source: Getty Images

The remark comes as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are increasingly seen as the two leading contenders for the Republican nomination after Trump's term ends.

Vance remains the frontrunner in national polls, but Rubio has gained ground in surveys from key early primary states and in straw polls, including a strong second-place finish to Vance at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference.

Trump sends mixed signals on successor

Despite the donor comment, Trump's own advisers are not united on where he stands. One adviser told the Post that Trump has privately settled on Vance, but six others said they were not convinced.

Several noted that Trump is known to tailor his message to different audiences and could shift his position before the 2028 race begins in earnest, which most expect will follow this autumn's midterm elections, The Jeruselem Post reported.

Trump has also lavished praise on Rubio, calling him the "greatest secretary of state in history" and describing a Vance-Rubio ticket as "unstoppable" without specifying which man should lead it. Last year, he said Vance was "most likely" his heir, citing the fact that he is the sitting vice president.

Vance builds political infrastructure, Rubio lags behind

Vance has spent his vice presidency assembling a team of political advisers who could form the backbone of a presidential campaign, and he currently serves as the Republican National Committee's finance chair, giving him access to a war chest of more than $128 million, according to June filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Rubio, by contrast, does not have a comparable political operation and has said publicly that he would back Vance if the vice president chooses to run.

As reported by Fox News "The Ingraham Angle" on Wednesday, August 5, that when the president makes a decision, "we're unified in this administration in carrying out that mission," though he did not address 2028 directly.

He said in June that he planned to discuss his political future with his wife after the midterms. A fourth child was born on July 19.

Trump's aides broadly expect him to delay any formal endorsement to avoid diminishing his influence during what remains of his presidency. The outcome of the 2026 midterms is seen as a key factor that could either consolidate Vance's position or open the door to a wider field of candidates.

Trump jokes about running for 4th term

In a previous report, US President Donald Trump drew a muted response from the audience at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner after joking that he planned to run for a fourth term as president, a move that would be unconstitutional under American law.

Speaking at the event, which celebrates press freedom and recognises achievements in journalism, Trump framed the remark as though it were a breaking news item.

Source: Legit.ng