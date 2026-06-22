Philip Agbese criticised calls for President Bola Tinubu’s resignation, arguing that insecurity required collective action rather than partisan attacks

The Labour Party lawmaker alleged that demands for the President to step down were influenced by political interests linked to the 2027 elections

Agbese commended the armed forces and security agencies for their sacrifices and urged Nigerians to support ongoing security operations

Calls for President Bola Tinubu's resignation over Nigeria's security challenges have drawn criticism from Labour Party lawmaker Philip Agbese, who described such demands as politically driven and unhelpful to efforts aimed at restoring peace across the country.

Agbese, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in Benue State and serves as Deputy House Spokesperson, said insecurity remains a national concern that requires cooperation from all stakeholders.

Agbese speaks on the need for national collaboration in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, he argued that political attacks on the government would not provide solutions to the complex security problems confronting the nation.

Should security challenges become political?

The lawmaker was reacting to remarks attributed to the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Fred Agbedi, who reportedly urged President Tinubu to either resolve the country's security and economic difficulties or step down from office.

Agbese said the timing of such comments was inappropriate, particularly when security agencies are intensifying operations against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups.

“The issue of insecurity is a national challenge that requires the collective support of all Nigerians. What we need at this critical time is partnership with our armed forces and security agencies, not rhetoric designed to score political points,” he said.

He maintained that lawmakers, regardless of political affiliation, should focus on supporting security institutions and proposing workable solutions capable of improving safety across the country.

Is Tinubu resignation call political?

Agbese went further to suggest that the demand for the President's resignation may be linked to political calculations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“I am afraid, the Leader of the Minority who is yet to settle down to work has jumped into narrow conclusion that point to MPs being adversely maneuvered from outside the parliament by forces interested in President Tinubu’s job for 2027. Some of us in the opposition will not accept that,” he said.

According to him, the pressure on Tinubu to leave office does not appear to stem from genuine concern for Nigerians.

“The call for the resignation of President Tinubu is not borne out of patriotism. It appears to be part of a broader conspiracy by some political actors who are desperate to remove the President from office through every available means,” he said.

How can insecurity be effectively tackled?

Agbese noted that Nigeria's security challenges existed long before the current administration and require sustained commitment, intelligence gathering, adequate funding and cooperation among relevant stakeholders.

He disclosed that the House of Representatives had recently invited security chiefs for discussions on the country's security situation.

The lawmaker also praised members of the armed forces and intelligence agencies for their efforts in combating criminal activities.

He urged Nigerians to support security personnel and expressed confidence in the Tinubu administration's commitment to strengthening security operations and improving the capacity of security institutions.

Terrorists invade churches during Easter, abduct many

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that terrorists launched a deadly assault on Ariko community in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna state, targeting two Christian churches during Easter celebrations.

The attack left at least seven people dead and resulted in the abduction of several others, causing widespread fear among residents.

Source: Legit.ng