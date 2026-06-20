Ekiti State voters prepare for governorship election on Saturday, June 20 amidst social media predictions

The incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji leads major contenders in a competitive race for re-election

The poll conducted by Legit.ng revealed 56% support for Oyebanji, with Oluyede and Bejide trailing behind

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State - Voters in Ekiti state will storm various polling units across the state as they decide who governs them in the next four years.

Legit.ng reports that the Ekiti State governorship election will hold on Saturday, June 20, as the incumbent, Godwin Biodun Oyebanki seeks re-election for a second term in office.

56% predict Oyebanji wins: Who will govern Ekiti for the next four years?. Photo credit: @biodunaoyebanji

Source: Twitter

As voters set to cast their votes, Nigerians on social media have predicted who will emerge the winner in a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter.

According to data released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 14 political parties and candidates are participating in the election.

Although 14 candidates are participating, the race is primarily focused on three contenders.

Ekiti 2026 governorship election: Top contenders

Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Dr. Wole Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Dare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Who will win Ekiti 2026 governorship election?

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng on X (formerly Twitter), 56% of the respondents said Governor Oyebanji of the ruling APC would win the election, while 28% went for ADC’s Bejibe.

Meanwhile, 16% of the respondents predicted that PDP's Oluyede would win the Ekiti guber election

Legit.ng notes that this is simply a poll to provide insight into the possible voting pattern. INEC will conduct the voting and officially declare the winner.

Analyst predicts winner of Ekiti gubernatorial election

Recall that a political analyst predicted that Governor Oyebanji will win re-election in Ekiti State's June 2026 election.

Donald Okwuosa cited incumbency, sentiment, and APC stronghold as key reasons for Oyebanji's potential victory.

He said All Progressives Congress (APC)'s grip on power fuels expectations for a decisive win ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Source: Legit.ng