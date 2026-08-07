Accord Party's national chairman and factional presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen, formally withdrew from the 2027 presidential race at a news conference in Lagos

Imumolen cited 10 reasons for the party's endorsement of President Tinubu, including his economic reforms and youth empowerment initiatives

The Accord Party chairman dismissed suggestions that weak political structures drove the decision, insisting it was based on performance and national interest

Lagos, Nigeria - The national chairman and factional presidential candidate of Accord Party, Professor Christopher Imumolen, has pulled out of the 2027 presidential election and thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

Imumolen made the announcement at a news conference in Lagos on Friday, August 7, saying the move came after broad consultations with the party's leadership and members. He said national interest must always come before personal ambition.

Accord Party National Chairman Christopher Imumolen withdraws from the 2027 presidential race and endorses President Bola Tinubu for a second term. Photo credit: @KafinHausaa

Source: Twitter

"Tinubu will win because of his people-oriented programmes and the massive support he has received from different parts of the country," Imumolen said.

"There is focus. Let us forget about the challenges of inflation and security. There must be progress. If another person comes in 2027, he will have to start all over again. There must be continuity. He has identified the challenges, and we need to move from where we are to the next phase. That is why we are supporting him, and he will win. My support is total."

Why Accord Party Backed Tinubu

Imumolen outlined ten reasons behind the party's decision, reached after reviewing the administration's performance and Nigeria's development needs. The first three centred on Tinubu's willingness to push through tough economic reforms, his demonstrated capacity for leadership, and his commitment to continuing development projects already underway.

The fourth, fifth and sixth reasons were deliberate youth empowerment, bridging generational leadership gaps, and appointing capable individuals to key public offices. The seventh, eighth and ninth covered placing national interest above personal goals, ensuring policy continuity and political stability, and showing transparency through an early public endorsement.

The tenth reason, Imumolen said, was the party's belief that working together in the national interest would strengthen Nigerian democracy and speed up development across the country.

He added that Tinubu's reform agenda closely matched his own manifesto on economic transformation, education, youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, industrialisation and national development, making the endorsement a natural fit.

Imumolen also commended the administration for bringing young Nigerians into strategic government roles, saying those appointments had opened doors for the younger generation to contribute to governance in meaningful ways.

No Rival Can Match Tinubu, Imumolen Says

The Accord Party chairman said no opposition presidential candidate, including those fielded by the African Democratic Congress (AD), Atiku Abubakar, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, had a stronger chance than Tinubu heading into 2027.

He argued that continuity in governance was critical for attracting investment, creating jobs, strengthening institutions and sustaining the reforms already set in motion.

Imumolen rejected any suggestion that the endorsement was a sign of weak political structures within the party, insisting the decision rested entirely on the President's performance record and the broader national interest.

Gov Adeleke Backs Tinubu's Re-election

Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adeleke and the national leadership of the Accord Party have thrown their weight behind President Tinubu, endorsing him as their preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

According to a Facebook post by lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi, the endorsement followed a meeting held late Saturday, July 25, in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, where the governor sat down with top officials of the party to talk through key issues affecting the organisation. Olajengbesi is a key ally of Governor Adeleke.

Source: Legit.ng