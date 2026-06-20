The British government sent a delegation to observe Ekiti State gubernatorial elections on Saturday, June 20, 2026

UK observers emphasized the importance of free, fair, and peaceful elections for Nigeria's democratic process

Support for Nigeria's democracy highlighted as key to enduring UK-Nigeria partnership

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State - The British government sent delegation to Ekiti State to observe the gubernatorial elections of Saturday, June 20, 2026.

The UK government said it is proud to support Nigeria's democratic process as a neutral and nonpartisan observers.

UK officials in Ekiti State, supporting Nigeria’s path to free and fair elections. Photo credit:@UKinNigeria

Source: Twitter

The foreign election obeservers said free, fair and peaceful elections matter for Nigeria.

According to the UK delegation, conducting free, fair and peaceful election is enduring for the partnership with Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued via UK in Nigeria X handle @UKinNigeria

“We are in Ekiti State today to observe the gubernatorial elections.

“As neutral, nonpartisan observers, we're proud to support Nigeria's democratic process. Free, fair and peaceful elections matter — for Nigeria and for our enduring partnership."#EkitiDecides2026

Ekiti election: Winner emerges from Oyebanji's polling unit

Recall that Governor Biodun Oyebanji secured a landslide victory in his polling unit in Ekiti state governorship election.

Oyebanji polled 326 votes for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at PU 03, Ward 06.

Other political parties lag significantly with minimal votes; ADP, ADC, and AAC combined only total 4 votes.

Ekiti election: Winner emerges in ADC candidate’s ward

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Ambassador Dare Bejide, failed to win his polling unit and ward in the Ekiti state governorship election.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated ADC's Bejide in his polling unit and ward.

The incumbent governorship is battling with 13 other governorship candidates to reamin in office.

Source: Legit.ng