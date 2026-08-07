Lady Who Encountered Peter Okoye Years Ago in Jos Opens Up About 1 Peculiar Thing About Him
- A woman identified as Dede spoke about what Peter Okoye was widely known for among people who knew him in Jos and at UniAbuja
- Her comments came after Peter Okoye publicly accused his twin brother Paul and their manager Jude of mistreating and defrauding him
- Dede also shared her thoughts on Paul Okoye's personality, drawing a distinction between the two brothers
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A woman identified as Dede has shared what Peter Okoye of the music duo Psquare was known for among those who crossed paths with him in Jos, Plateau State, and at the University of Abuja.
In a video circulating on X, Dede described Peter as someone whose warm, friendly nature was common knowledge to anyone who knew the Okoye twins during that period of their lives.
"Peter being the nice person was always known to everyone that knew them in Jos or UniAbuja," she said.
Dede's Take on Paul Okoye
While Peter drew most of the praise in Dede's account, she also addressed public perception of his twin brother Paul.
She was careful not to cast Paul in a negative light, but drew a clear distinction in how she remembered him.
"I never thought of Paul to be a bad person either, I just think of him to be no nonsense guy," she said.
The Psquare Fallout
Dede's remarks arrived against the backdrop of a very public rift within the Okoye family.
Peter Okoye had come forward to accuse both his twin Paul and their brother Jude, who served as their manager, of mistreatment and financial fraud, allegations he said contributed to the breakdown of Psquare as a group.
The accusations reignited conversation about what went wrong between the brothers, and Dede's recollections of who Peter was before fame offer a glimpse into the man at the centre of those claims.
See the post below:
Elder brother Tony makes fresh claim
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man identified as Tony, said to be the eldest brother of the P-Square twins, entered the ongoing family dispute over management and finances.
Tony responded to a viral claim on Instagram that alleged Jude Okoye collected more than 40% from P-Square despite not being a performing member.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.