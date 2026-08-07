A woman identified as Dede spoke about what Peter Okoye was widely known for among people who knew him in Jos and at UniAbuja

Her comments came after Peter Okoye publicly accused his twin brother Paul and their manager Jude of mistreating and defrauding him

Dede also shared her thoughts on Paul Okoye's personality, drawing a distinction between the two brothers

A woman identified as Dede has shared what Peter Okoye of the music duo Psquare was known for among those who crossed paths with him in Jos, Plateau State, and at the University of Abuja.

In a video circulating on X, Dede described Peter as someone whose warm, friendly nature was common knowledge to anyone who knew the Okoye twins during that period of their lives.

Nigerian lady says singer Peter Okoye has always been a nice person. Photo credit: Aamorim/ Getty Images, Viralgeest. Depicted lady has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: UGC

"Peter being the nice person was always known to everyone that knew them in Jos or UniAbuja," she said.

Dede's Take on Paul Okoye

While Peter drew most of the praise in Dede's account, she also addressed public perception of his twin brother Paul.

She was careful not to cast Paul in a negative light, but drew a clear distinction in how she remembered him.

"I never thought of Paul to be a bad person either, I just think of him to be no nonsense guy," she said.

The Psquare Fallout

Dede's remarks arrived against the backdrop of a very public rift within the Okoye family.

Peter Okoye had come forward to accuse both his twin Paul and their brother Jude, who served as their manager, of mistreatment and financial fraud, allegations he said contributed to the breakdown of Psquare as a group.

The accusations reignited conversation about what went wrong between the brothers, and Dede's recollections of who Peter was before fame offer a glimpse into the man at the centre of those claims.

See the post below:

Elder brother Tony makes fresh claim

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man identified as Tony, said to be the eldest brother of the P-Square twins, entered the ongoing family dispute over management and finances.

Tony responded to a viral claim on Instagram that alleged Jude Okoye collected more than 40% from P-Square despite not being a performing member.

Source: Legit.ng