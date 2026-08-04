Aminu Tambuwal has emerged as the frontrunner to direct Atiku Abubakar's 2027 presidential campaign under the ADC, party sources say

The APC is weighing Hope Uzodimma and Tanko Al-Makura to head President Tinubu's re-election campaign organisation

INEC has set August 19, 2026 as the start date for presidential campaigns, pushing all parties to finalise their campaign structures

Major political parties in Nigeria are racing to finalise their campaign structures ahead of the August 19, 2026 date set by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the start of presidential campaigns, with former governors dominating discussions over who will serve as campaign Directors-General.

Tambuwal frontrunner for ADC campaign role

Aminu Tambuwal is the leading choice to head Atiku Abubakar's 2027 Presidential Campaign Organisation under the African Democratic Congress. Photo credit: @PeterObi/Kola Sulaiman/@atiku

Source: UGC

For the African Democratic Congress, which has become the platform of a broad opposition coalition, a source close to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar confirmed that former Sokoto State Governor and serving Senator Aminu Tambuwal is the leading choice to head the Atiku Abubakar 2027 Presidential Campaign Organisation.

The source, who asked not to be named because no announcement has been made, said simply: "Tambuwal."

The source added that Tambuwal would work alongside Atiku's running mate, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi: "Amaechi will work alongside Tambuwal even though the former Rivers governor is the running mate of the ex-vice president."

Tambuwal previously led Atiku's 2023 presidential campaign on the Peoples Democratic Party platform, a race Atiku lost to President Bola Tinubu. He formally joined the ADC in March 2026 after leaving the PDP and has since announced he will not seek another Senate term, citing the need to support younger politicians.

ADC chieftain and former PDP Deputy National Youth Leader Timothy Osadolor confirmed consultations were ongoing, saying party leaders were due to meet on Wednesday, July 30, before reaching a final decision.

"They have not agreed on a name yet but they are to meet this Wednesday," he said, noting that "some names have been suggested."

APC weighing religious and regional balance

Inside the ruling APC, discussions have narrowed to Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and former Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura, with Uzodimma said to currently hold the backing of influential party stakeholders.

As reported by Punch, a presidency source noted:

"At the moment, it is still unclear who will eventually lead the campaign organisation. However, Governor Hope Uzodimma is the person being tipped by party stakeholders to head the APC's presidential campaign team. That could still change before a final decision is made."

Uzodimma's potential appointment is partly driven by the desire to project religious balance, given that both President Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima are Muslims, Leadership reported.

He currently chairs the Progressive Governors' Forum. Al-Makura, a founding figure in the APC's formation in 2013, remains a respected alternative.

Other parties at advanced stage

The Labour Party's National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, said a Director-General is already in place but the name will not be disclosed until the full campaign organogram is unveiled before August 19.

He added that the party plans to build its campaign around the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, deploying union members across all 186,000 polling units as party agents.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party's National Chairman, Major Agbo, said the National Working Committee would adopt a list of nominees by Friday this week.

The Social Democratic Party and the Nigeria Democratic Congress both said formal announcements on their campaign teams would follow the conclusion of ongoing consultations.

Tinubu meets Jonathan

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former president Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday, August 2, 2026, visited President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja for a private meeting. The details of the meeting, however, remain unknown as of the time of this report.

The timing of the visit drew immediate attention, as it came just hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published the personal particulars of all presidential and National Assembly candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng