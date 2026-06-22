INEC faces accusations of partiality in the recent Ekiti State governorship election

Barr. Godwin Omini highlighted serious concerns over INEC's neutrality ahead of the 2027 elections

Omini called for thorough investigations into alleged collusion between INEC and the ruling APC grow louder

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been accused of partliaty in the conduct of the just concluded Ekiti State goverorship election.

The National Coordinator of the Democratic Integrity Forum, Barr. Godwin Omini, said Ekiti governorship election once again brought to the fore serious concerns about INEC’s conduct and neutrality.

Omini said the concerns raise profound questions about INEC’s ability to serve as an impartial umpire in the 2027 general elections.

He alleged that INEC officials colluded with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to transfer approximately 400,000 uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to the ruling party.

These allegations were contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, June 22,2026.

He said the alleged collaboration between INEC and the ruling APC points to a troubling pattern of partiality.

The DIF leader lamembted that the allegation erodes public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral system.

“Indications emerged that INEC officials allegedly colluded with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by facilitating the transfer of approximately 400,000 uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to the ruling party.

“These cards were reportedly distributed to non-indigenes in a manner that compromised the electoral process and undermined the will of genuine voters in Ekiti State.”

He cited Lere Olayinka posting the PVC date of an aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Civil Society Organisation said the information shared suggested that sensitive voter data may have been accessed through allies within INEC.

Omini warned that it creates an uneven playing field when political parties or government officials are able to obtain voter registers, polling unit data, or other sensitive electoral information from INEC ahead of polls.

“Such access by government officials or party agents to biometric and personal data of citizens ahead of elections poses a direct threat to the integrity, confidentiality, and security of the electoral process.”

He urged INEC to demonstrate accountability by conducting a full audit of voter data access and PVC distribution in Ekiti State and prosecuting any officials found complicit in partisan activities.

Omini also called on Nigerians across party lines to demand immediate and thorough investigations into these allegations.

“INEC must also strengthen data protection protocols to prevent unauthorised access and reassure the public through transparent reforms that ensure free, fair, and credible elections.”

Tinubu reacts to Ekiti election outcome

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu urged Governor Biodun Oyebanji to unite the peopleof Ekiti State after his electoral victory.

Tinubu commended law enforcement for ensuring peaceful Ekiti State gubernatorial election on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

The Federal Government promised support for Governor Oyebanji's administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Ekiti election: Nigerians react as INEC announce results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Oyebanji won Ekiti governorship election with 319,224 votes, defeating PDP and ADC candidates.

Oyebanji became the first governor in Ekiti to be re-elected for a consecutive term.

Nigerians expressed mixed reactions on social media following Oyebanji's victory announcement.

Source: Legit.ng