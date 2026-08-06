Osun State Governor Adeleke said the August 15 governorship election goes beyond a simple victory at the polls

The governor accused Oyetola and Oyebamiji of using federal influence to punish Osun residents for voting against the APC in 2022

Nigerians took to social media to share divided opinions on Adeleke's chances and his record in office

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - Governor Ademola Adeleke has declared that Saturday, August 15, Osun State governorship election carries a significance beyond retaining power, framing it as an opportunity for residents to send a firm message to the All Progressives Congress (APC) about respecting the democratic choices of Nigerians.

Adeleke accused former Osun Governor Gboyega Oyetola and APC's Oyebamiji of weaponising their influence at the federal level to penalise Osun residents for voting in favour of his administration in the 2022 election.

Adeleke says the Osun guber election is about sending a message to the APC. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

The Accord Party governor made the remarks in a statement via his X handle @AAdeleke_01 on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

According to the governor, those actions directly hurt the welfare of workers, civil servants, traders, artisans, and ordinary citizens across the state.

"Their actions have targeted the welfare of our workers and threatened the livelihoods of our civil servants, traders, artisans, and ordinary citizens,"

Adeleke added that a decisive win on August 15 would send "a clear and unmistakable message to the APC" that the people of Osun must be respected and should never be punished for exercising their constitutional right to vote.

Nigerians react to Adeleke's statement

The remarks drew a range of responses on social media. Some supporters expressed confidence in the governor's chances ahead of the poll.

@bukola_lawrence wrote:

"You have 70 percent chance to emerge as the governor of the state because you are the sitting governor and you've done some tangible things, don't let fear be in your voice, let the president know you are not fubara, be audible, you have a lot of people that don't cherish APC."

@Phredo01 added:

"We are ready to tell the whole world that standing with IMỌLẸ is not by mistake; we are determined to re-elect the best-performing Governor ever in the history of our state, and no one can intimidate us."

However, critics were equally vocal. @Ola__4pf wrote:

"You endorsed Tinubu and went against the wish of the people. Don't expect our support."

@AjetMoe was more direct:

"You turned my state into a shell of itself, and now you're trying to win the sympathy of the same people you've failed. Your tenure has been defined by incompetence and corruption."

@SaheedOlaSalami dismissed the governor's support base, writing:

"You are using your less than 50k Accord Party members to generalise like millions of Osun citizens are not against your candidacy. Go back home, AMBO we wanta."

@solomon_tr56139 urged voters to focus on results:

"The people of Osun are wise enough to judge based on facts, performance, and results — not emotions or political narratives. August 15 is about choosing the best future for our state."

@presto100 raised concerns about the electoral process itself, writing:

"The people are obviously behind you. Your concern now should be towards INEC. I don't think they are actually independent."

Okpebholo mocks Adeleke's dancing at Osun rally

Recall that Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo addressed an APC campaign rally in Osun State on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

Okpebholo repeatedly mocked Governor Adeleke over his dancing habit, claiming the Osun governor rarely attended governors' meetings in Abuja.

The Edo governor also told rally attendees to collect money allegedly distributed by the Accord Party but cast their votes for the APC.

Source: Legit.ng