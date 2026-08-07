The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) froze the Osun State government's account in 2026, adding the state to a growing list

Data shared by analytics account StatiSense showed that 8 Nigerian states have had government accounts frozen by the EFCC since 2006

Plateau State in the north-central was the first Nigerian state to have its government account frozen by the EFCC, back in 2006

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - No fewer than eight states' bank accounts have been frozen by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), including the Osun State government's account in 2026.

The Nigerian analytics account StatiSense listed eight Nigerian states whose government accounts the EFCC has frozen since 2006, with Osun being the most recent addition.

Osun joins the list of states with frozen accounts by the EFCC. Photo credit: EFCC/Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

The post was shared via the X account @StatiSense on Friday, August 7, 2026.

EFCC freezing accounts: List of affected states

According to the data, Plateau State was the first to have its government account frozen, in 2006.

Rivers State followed in 2008, while Adamawa State was affected in 2014. Benue and Akwa Ibom both had their accounts frozen in 2018.

Bauchi was next in 2019, followed by Kogi in 2021. Osun became the eighth state on the list in 2026.

The states cut across multiple geopolitical zones, including the North Central, South-South, North East, and South West regions of the country.

1 Plateau — 2006

2 Rivers — 2008

3 Adamawa — 2014

4 Benue — 2018

5 Akwa Ibom — 2018

6 Bauchi — 2019

7 Kogi — 2021

8 Osun — 2026

Osun freeze draws attention

The inclusion of Osun State in 2026 is what drew significant attention to the post online. Osun, located in Nigeria's South West.

The state is currently governed by Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party.

The EFCC is Nigeria's primary anti-corruption agency, established to investigate and prosecute financial crimes.

Account freezes by the commission are typically linked to ongoing investigations into the suspected mismanagement or misappropriation of public funds, though the specific reasons behind each state's freeze were not detailed in the StatiSense data.

Since its creation, the EFCC has pursued financial crime cases against several state governments and public officials across Nigeria.

Osun account: EFCC chairman urged to resign

Recall that Accord Party's National Chairman addressed a world press conference in Abuja on Friday, calling out the EFCC over the freezing of the Osun State Government's account.

The party alleged that the anti-graft agency acted outside its constitutional powers just days before the August 15 Osun governorship election.

Accord Party also raised alarm over the alleged arrest of about 60 of its supporters across Abuja, Osun and Nasarawa states.

Atiku reacts as EFCC freezes Osun account

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku Abubakar warned that freezing Osun State's allocation account days before the governorship election poses a threat to democratic credibility.

The ADC presidential candidate said the timing raises serious questions about whether federal institutions are acting independently of political interests.

Atiku called on the EFCC to reverse the freeze and urged all election-related institutions to act with impartiality and respect for the Constitution.

Source: Legit.ng