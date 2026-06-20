Pastor Omoyajowo Samson claimed APC supporters offered ₦15,000 to ₦20,000 for votes in Ekiti election

He said PDP won without distributing cash, highlighting integrity in the voting process

Omoyajowo urged Nigerians to reject vote-buying and choose candidates freely

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ekiti State - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Omoyajowo Samson alleged that All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters shared between ₦15,000 and ₦20,000 to make the people vote for them.

Legit.ng reports that the Ekiti State governorship election holds on Saturday, June 20, 2026 across the state.

Omoyajowo said the PDP gave nothing to the voters, yet still won by a wide margin in his polling unit.

As reported by News Central, he advised Nigerians to stop the vote-buting and selling practice and allow the people vote for candidates of their choice.

“I am so happy because the PDP didn’t even give one naira, while while those in the APC shared ₦15,000 and ₦20,000 to the people.

“Without sharing a kobo, you can see the massive margin. Imagine if we had shared money.

“So, I want to advise Nigerians to put an end to theis money-sharing practice. Let us start voting for the candidates our hearts truly choose. If not for the money these ones were sharing to canvass on the vote line, they won’t even get that many votes. Thank you.

Ekiti guber election: UK govt releases statement

Recall that the British government sent a delegation to observe Ekiti gubernatorial elections on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

UK observers emphasized the importance of free, fair, and peaceful elections for Nigeria's democratic proces.

Support for Nigeria's democracy highlighted as key to enduring UK-Nigeria partnership.

Ekiti election: Winner emerges from Oyebanji's polling unit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Biodun Oyebanji secured a landslide victory in his polling unit in Ekiti state governorship election.

Oyebanji polled 326 votes for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at PU 03, Ward 06.

Other political parties lag significantly with minimal votes; ADP, ADC, and AAC combined only total 4 votes.

Source: Legit.ng