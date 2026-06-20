Governor Biodun Oyebanji secured a landslide victory in his polling unit in Ekiti state governorship election

Oyebanji polled 326 votes for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at PU 03, Ward 06

Other political parties lag significantly with minimal votes; ADP, ADC, and AAC combined only total 4 votes

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ekiti West, Ekiti State - Governor Biodun Oyebanji won his polliung in the ongoing Saturday, June 20, Ekiti state governorship.

Oyebanji polled 326 votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in PU 03, Ward 06 in Ekiti West LGA

As reported by TheCable, ADP scored 1 vote, ADC polled 2 votes and AAC got 1 vote.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Oyebanji, who was sworn in as the Governor of Ekiti State on Sunday, October 16, 2022, is seeking re-election for a second term in office.

The APC governorship candidate is contesting with 13 other candidates from different political parties.

Although 14 candidates are participating, the race is primarily focused on three contenders.

Ekiti 2026 governorship election: Top contenders

Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr. Wole Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Dare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Ekto guber election: Oyebanji wins polling unit

ADP: 1

ADC: 2

AAC: 1

APC: 326

Invalid: 3

Total votes: 333

Nigerians predict winner of Ekiti governorship election

Recall that Ekiti State voters prepare for governorship election on Saturday, June 20 amidst social media predictions.

The incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji leads major contenders in a competitive race for re-election.

The poll conducted by Legit.ng revealed 56% support for Oyebanji, with Oluyede and Bejide trailing behind.

Fayose predicts winner of Ekiti governorship election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose has predicted an overwhelming victory for Governor Oyebanji in the ongoing election.

Ekiti State governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, with Oyebanji seeking re-election.

Fayose expressed confidence in Governor Oyebanji's success after casting his vote in Afao-Ekiti.

Source: Legit.ng