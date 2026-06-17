The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) achieved a historic win, securing all 21 local government chairmanship positions in Adamawa State

The LG election results were announced by ADSIEC Chairman Mohammed Umar after a smooth collation process

The peaceful conduct of voters was praised, contributing to the successful electoral process in Adamawa State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yola, Adamawa State - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all 21 local government chairmanship seats and the 226 councillorship positions in the Adamawa State Local Government Elections.

The PDP recorded a sweeping victory in the election held on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

The Chairman of the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), Mohammed Umar, announced the election results.

Umar stated that the PDP emerged victorious in every chairmanship and councillorship contest held across all 226 wards in the state.

As reported by Channels Television, Umar announced the results at ADSIEC headquarters in Yola, following the completion of the collation process.

Security personnel, election observers, representatives of political parties, and ADSIEC commissioners were present during the declaration of the results.

However, Umar did not disclose the total number of votes cast during the council polls.

The ADSIEC chairman praised the people of Adamawa State for their peaceful conduct and support throughout the electoral process.

Umar described Adamawa people’s cooperation as instrumental to the successful conduct of the polls.

He also expressed appreciation to security agencies and other stakeholders for their contributions.

According to Umar, security agencies and other stakeholders ensured that the elections were conducted peacefully and successfully across the state.

Adamawa LG elections: Voters allege selective voting

Recall that residents alleged non-arrival of electoral officials and materials during Adamawathe LG elections in several communities.

Voters also claimed voting was restricted to selected polling units amid accusations of limited participation.

Election outcomes have, however, triggered complaints over alleged disenfranchisement and credibility concerns across affected areas.

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Winners emerge in Niger LG elections

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has announced the winners of the local government elections.

The NSIEC commissioner for Operations, Mohammed Liman, released a statement issued on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Liman disclosed that the election took place across the 25 local government areas (LGAs) and the 274 wards.

Source: Legit.ng