Juma Jux's elder sister Fatima publicly addressed trolls criticising the Tanzanian singer's noticeably slimmer frame

The buzz began after Juma Jux appeared at Peller's traditional wedding in Lagos, sparking online speculation about his health

Juma Jux broke his silence in a Snapchat video alongside wife Priscilla Ojo, addressing the growing concerns head-on

Juma Jux's elder sister Fatima has stepped into the online conversation surrounding the Tanzanian singer's weight loss, defending him as critics questioned what was behind his noticeably slimmer appearance.

The chatter began after Juma Jux attended Peller's traditional wedding in Lagos, where fans and social media users were struck by how much leaner he looked compared to his physique around the time of his own wedding to Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

Juma Jux’s sister clears the air on Priscilla Ojo’s cooking after weight loss concerns. Credit: @priscyojo, @fatma8five

Source: Instagram

Fatima responded to the speculation with a firm but lighthearted statement, pushing back at those pointing fingers at her brother's wife over the change.

"My brother has chosen a new style: 'Slim Fit'. His body, his decision. There is food at home, there is peace, there is love. Please leave his wife alone, she is a good cook," she wrote.

Juma Jux Sets the Record Straight

Before Fatima weighed in, Juma Jux had already addressed the matter himself. In a Snapchat video that surfaced on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, his wife Priscilla prompted him to speak on the visible change in his body. He did not hold back.

The singer made it clear the slimmer physique was a deliberate lifestyle choice, not a symptom of anything worrying.

"There's nothing wrong with me, this my weight loss is intentional and its what I wanted. I am OK, I don't want my stomach to be big, I don't want to be chubby. I like myself now," he said.

Nigerians React to Juma's Sister's Post

The combined responses from both Juma and Fatima drew plenty of attention online, with Nigerians offering a mixed bag of reactions to the whole saga.

@olaide3813 commented:

"Fatima is a good sister 🙌🙌❤️❤️"

@ukalilian80 reacted:

"Omo too dry biko😂."

@moshowkingie3 wrote:

"I think say na chubby people dey loose weight, person wey I get body pass still dey loose weight 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@luxurybymorphstorez shared:

"Na wen Dem talk say our in law don slim again😂una no get work for this social media 😂😂."

@_miz_lepacious said:

"My life my choice 🙌other people opinion doesn't count 🤪😜😜😛😋."

Juma Jux’s elder sister settles the conversation about Priscilla Ojo’s cooking and his weight. Credit: @jumajux

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo supports Juma Jux's music amid backlash

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Iyabo Ojo supported her son-in-law Juma Jux amid mixed reactions from Nigerians over his Ikweji song.

The actress shared a fun video on April 14, 2026, showing herself and Priscilla jumping on the song's viral TikTok challenge during a photoshoot.

She also used the opportunity to promote her newly released movie, Return of Arinzo, ahead of its UK premiere on April 25, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng