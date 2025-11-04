Africa Digital Media Awards

Winners Finally Announced in Niger LG Elections, Details Emerge
Politics

Winners Finally Announced in Niger LG Elections, Details Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has announced the winners of the local government election
  • The NSIEC Commissioner for Operations, Mohammed Liman, released a statement issued on Monday, November 3, 2025
  • Liman disclosed that the election took place across the 25 local government areas (LGA) and the 274 wards

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Minna, Niger State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) cleared all 25 chairmanship seats in the Council elections in Niger State.

The APC secured 271 councillorship seats, while the PDP won two, one each in Tafa and Rafi Local Government Areas.

APC wins 25 chairmanship seats in Niger LG elections
APC sweeps Niger State LG election. Photo credit: Umar Bago
Source: Facebook

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) described the election as “credible, transparent, and reflective of the people’s will.”

As reported by Channels Television, the Commissioner for Operations, Mohammed Liman, made this known in a statement.

“After careful review, the Commission approved and ratified the results, confirming the duly elected chairmen and councillors who satisfied all legal requirements.”

The results showed significant margins between the APC and its closest rivals across several local governments.

APC sweeps Niger LG polls

  • Bosso

The APC polled 29,140 votes

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recorded 6,039 votes.

  • Gbako

APC - 32,310, PDP - 7,363

Suleja

APC - 61,877, SDP - 1,146

  • Lapai

APC - 43,604, SDP- 2,639, PDP -1,429.

  • Bida

APC garnered 40,868 votes, PDP’s 8,386

  • Chanchaga

APC scored 25,340 votes, PDP polled 10,216, SDP gathered 1,137, and the Labour Party got 313 votes.

  • Kontagora

APC - 25,154, PDP- 7,164

  • Borgu

APC - 44,248, PDP - 3,172

Mariga

APC - 25,485, PDP- 6,662

  • Lavun

APC - 53,257, PDP - 1,340

  • Mokwa

APC - 27,100, PDP - 11,210

  • Edati

APC - 20,414, PDP - 8,553

NSIEC announced that Certificates of Return would be presented to the newly elected officials as scheduled.

Liman added that stakeholders would be duly informed of the presentation date.

He urged the newly elected officials to remain transparent, accountable, and service-driven in discharging their duties.

Results of the LG elections in Niger state are out
APC sweeps LG elections in Niger state. Photo credit: Umar Bago
Source: Facebook

Source: Legit.ng

