APC wins 25 chairmanship seats in Niger LG elections

The NSIEC Commissioner for Operations, Mohammed Liman, released a statement issued on Monday, November 3, 2025

Liman disclosed that the election took place across the 25 local government areas (LGA) and the 274 wards

Minna, Niger State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) cleared all 25 chairmanship seats in the Council elections in Niger State.

The APC secured 271 councillorship seats, while the PDP won two, one each in Tafa and Rafi Local Government Areas.

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) described the election as “credible, transparent, and reflective of the people’s will.”

As reported by Channels Television, the Commissioner for Operations, Mohammed Liman, made this known in a statement.

“After careful review, the Commission approved and ratified the results, confirming the duly elected chairmen and councillors who satisfied all legal requirements.”

The results showed significant margins between the APC and its closest rivals across several local governments.

APC sweeps Niger LG polls

Bosso

The APC polled 29,140 votes

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recorded 6,039 votes.

Gbako

APC - 32,310, PDP - 7,363

Suleja

APC - 61,877, SDP - 1,146

Lapai

APC - 43,604, SDP- 2,639, PDP -1,429.

Bida

APC garnered 40,868 votes, PDP’s 8,386

Chanchaga

APC scored 25,340 votes, PDP polled 10,216, SDP gathered 1,137, and the Labour Party got 313 votes.

Kontagora

APC - 25,154, PDP- 7,164

Borgu

APC - 44,248, PDP - 3,172

Mariga

APC - 25,485, PDP- 6,662

Lavun

APC - 53,257, PDP - 1,340

Mokwa

APC - 27,100, PDP - 11,210

Edati

APC - 20,414, PDP - 8,553

NSIEC announced that Certificates of Return would be presented to the newly elected officials as scheduled.

Liman added that stakeholders would be duly informed of the presentation date.

He urged the newly elected officials to remain transparent, accountable, and service-driven in discharging their duties.

