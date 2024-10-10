The PDP has emerged the victor in ten of the 17 local government elections held in Plateau state on Thursday, October 10

Plangji Cishak, Chairman of the Plateau State Electoral Commission and Returning Officer, announced the outcome of the election at the commission's headquarters in Jos

According to the commission, the results of the remaining local governments would soon be announced

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged victorious in 10 local government chairmanship positions in Plateau State, according to the results announced by the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission.

Plangji Cishak, Chairman of the Plateau State Electoral Commission and Returning Officer for all 17 LGAs, announced the results on Thursday, October 10, at the commission's headquarters in Jos, the state capital.

However, according to The Punch, the final collation is still ongoing, and results for the remaining seven local government areas have yet to be declared.

How many chairmanship seats PDP win in Plateau?

As the ruling party in Plateau State, the PDP has secured chairmanship positions in the following 10 local government areas:

Bokkos (B/Ladi)

Mikang

Shendam

Bassa

Riyom

Jos South

Jos East

Kanam

Qua’an Pan

Langtang South

Plateau LG election: Why seven council results not announced

The electoral commission will announce the results for the remaining seven LGAs once the collation process is complete.

Below is the list of the remaining seven local governments where final results were yet to be announced:

Pankshin

Mangu

Wase

Jos North

Kanke

Bokkos

Langtang North

Why LG election holds in Plateau

The Plateau state local government elections are one of the recent states where council polls were held in compliance with the Supreme Court judgment that granted financial autonomy to local governments in Nigeria.

The apex court had ruled that governors should not run the affairs of local government administration with a caretaker committee and ordered the federal government to withhold the allocation of any local government where the chairman was not duly elected.

