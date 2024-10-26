The NNPP has been declared the winners of the 44 local government chairmanship and councillorship elections held on Saturday, October 26

Sani Malumfashi, the chairman of KANSIEC, described the election as peaceful while declaring the result of the election

Six political parties, excluding the APC, participated in the election, which its security organisation was commended by observers

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has made history with a landslide victory in Kano State's local government elections, securing all 44 chairmanship and councillorship positions.

This impressive win was announced by Sani Malumfashi, Chairman of the Kano Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), who praised the peaceful conduct of the election, noting that there were no reports of violence or electoral malpractices.

NNPP wins all chairmanship and councillorship seats in Kano Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Political parties that participated in Kano LG election

According to Channels TV, six political parties participated in the election, which was conducted smoothly across the state. Observers have hailed the election as a significant achievement, commending the seamless organization and security arrangements that ensured incident-free elections.

Interestingly, the election was initially faced with litigation attempts to stop it from holding. However, the Kano State High Court intervened, granting KANSIEC the authority to proceed with the elections and nullifying all attempts by political parties to stop the exercise.

How court rules on Kano LG elections

Justice Sanusi Ma’aji ruled that KANSIEC is constitutionally empowered to conduct, supervise, and oversee local government elections across Kano State's 44 LGAs.

Local vigilante groups and officials of the Kano Road Transport Agency, Karota, provided security at polling units following a court order restricting the Kano State Police Command from participating in the election.

Earlier in the day, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the leading opposition party in the state, which did not participate in the exercise, declared the election illegal, citing several court orders that stopped the poll from holding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng