The U.S. is increasing social media screening for visa applicants, impacting Nigerians seeking work and study opportunities

New requirements mandate that social media profiles be public for certain visa categories, including foreign media representatives

Under Trump, tighter immigration controls emphasise national security, affecting the length of stay for students and journalists

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United States is reportedly expanding its social media screening of visa applicants, a move that could mean greater scrutiny for Nigerians seeking to travel to the country for work, study, journalism and other purposes.

The reported expansion comes as the administration of President Donald Trump intensifies immigration and visa screening measures, with U.S. officials increasingly using applicants’ online presence as part of the vetting process.

Nigerians to face expanded social media screening for US visa applications under a new rule. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Social media accounts to face closer checks

According to a report by The Daily Signal, the U.S. State Department is expanding its online presence review to additional categories of visa applicants, including foreign media representatives.

The report, which cited an internal State Department memo, said affected applicants would be required to set their social media profiles to “public” or “open” to allow consular officers to conduct screening.

According to a Reuters report, the State Department has not publicly confirmed every detail contained in the reported memo. However, a department spokesperson told AFP that the agency regularly reviews and evaluates its screening and vetting procedures globally.

The spokesperson said online presence vetting is intended to establish whether applicants qualify for visas under U.S. law and to identify individuals who could pose a national security or public safety risk.

Nigerians should understand what the rule means

For Nigerians applying for U.S. visas, the development is important because online screening is already part of the visa process for several categories.

The State Department announced in March 2026 that it was expanding online presence reviews to additional nonimmigrant visa categories, including certain H-3, H-4, K, Q, R, S, T and U applicants, alongside H-1B, H-4, F, M and J applicants already covered by the review, AFP reports.

Applicants in the affected categories are instructed to adjust the privacy settings on their social media profiles to “public” or “open.”

This means Nigerians applying under covered visa categories may have their publicly available online activity considered during the broader screening process.

Foreign journalists among newly affected applicants

The latest reported expansion would extend the social media screening requirement to foreign media representatives seeking visas to work in the United States.

The reported change also involves certain workers from Mexico and Canada under specific visa arrangements. The exact implementation date for the newly reported expansion was not immediately clear.

The development is likely to attract particular attention from Nigerian journalists, media professionals and other applicants whose U.S. travel plans fall within affected visa categories.

Trump administration tightens immigration controls

The reported social media expansion is part of a broader tightening of U.S. immigration and visa policies under Trump.

The administration has introduced stricter screening measures and has emphasised national security and public safety when assessing visa applications. The State Department has repeatedly stated that obtaining a U.S. visa is a privilege rather than a right.

US government tightens visa application rules with new social media rules. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Twitter

The administration has also moved to impose tighter limits on the length of stay for some foreign students and journalists.

Under proposed changes, foreign students could be admitted for the duration of their academic programme, subject to a maximum period, while foreign journalists could face more limited periods of admission.

For Nigerians planning to apply for a U.S. visa, the latest development highlights the importance of carefully reviewing the requirements for their specific visa category and ensuring that their application information is complete and accurate.

UK updates graduate visa rules for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the new graduate visa rules announced by the UK government, which will significantly impact Nigerian students hoping to extend their stay after graduation.

As the competition for international jobs heats up, understanding these changes is crucial for those aiming to secure their future in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng