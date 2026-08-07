A lady named Mervis Elebe has come forward to share what she personally witnessed about the Psquare family's treatment of Lola Omotayo

Mervis claimed she was present at the Psquare house as far back as 2008 and saw firsthand how Jude and other family members behaved towards Lola

She alleged that the family's rejection of Lola was rooted in the fact that she is Yoruba and older than Peter Okoye

A woman named Mervis Elebe has stepped into the ongoing Psquare family feud, sharing a firsthand account that lends weight to Peter Okoye's claims that his family never accepted his wife, Lola Omotayo.

Peter had recently gone public with a series of videos detailing a bitter falling-out with his twin brother Paul and elder brother Jude, alleging that even their late mother was opposed to his marriage to Lola.

Reactions as Mervis Elebe defends Peter Okoye, shares why Psquare's family never accepted Lola Omotayo. Photo credit@mrp/@judeokoye/merviselebele

Source: Instagram

Mervis has now added her voice to the conversation, claiming she was a direct witness to how the family treated the singer's partner.

According to Mervis, she was just 17 years old in 2008 when she travelled to the Omole area of Lagos to sit her JAMB examination.

Being a fan, she decided to stop by the Psquare residence, hoping to get an autograph on one of their CDs. The brothers were abroad for a show at the time, so it was Jude who received her and connected her with one of their cousins.

What Mervis witnessed at Psquare's house

Psquare continues trending over family feud. Photo credit@psquare

Source: Instagram

When Peter eventually returned to Nigeria, Mervis said she got to meet him personally and described him as warm and welcoming. It was during that period, she claimed, that Lola and Peter were not together.

She alleged that Lola sent word that she was pregnant, and Peter subsequently ended a relationship he had with a beauty queen to reunite with Lola.

Mervis was particularly pointed in her comments about Jude, stating that his dislike for Lola was never concealed. She said Jude "cannot deny" how Lola was treated because she witnessed it herself.

She further alleged that the broader family's rejection of Lola stemmed from two factors: the fact that she is Yoruba, and that she is older than Peter.

Here is the Instagram video of Mervis speaking about Psquare feud and how Lola was treated by the Okoye's family:

Fans weigh in on the Psquare feud

The account drew strong reactions online:

@edwuado1 wrote:

"Why you no talk since ??? Na so una wait till them kee mohbad"

@armarkar_ commented:

"If you are an Igbo person, an Anambra person you will instinctively understand why Jude might have aversions towards Lola but you need to give people chances. We also need to learn as adults to learn people live their lives. That is where Jude as an elder failed it. You cannot be telling your fellow man how to live his life."

@barbie_pink_21 said:

"All This is Happening Because Their Parent are no longer Alive....by now their parents would have Intervened."

@chef.nonny noted:

"Nigerians forget easily, these whole tin started with there mum."

@sweetdelightsbylaurel wrote:

"You should have avoided the part that talked about their privacy. It is well oo. Pls parents train ur kids on the importance of family bond and love for siblings."

@carol_oluwa added: "As a non-Yoruba, I know some tribes don't really like their people marrying a Yoruba person"

Paul Okoye supports Jude

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye had thrown his weight behind his elder brother, Jude Okoye, after he was arrested by the EFCC

. Jude Okoye had been accused of alleged fraud and remanded at the correctional centre till the case was heard in court.

He told his brother that it was a phrase, and it would soon pass away. He encouraged him to stay strong and be patient about the case. His fans were not happy with his post, as some of them taunted him about it in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng