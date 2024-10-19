The All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured a landslide victory in Kaduna State's local government elections, winning all 23 chairmanship and 255 councilorship seats. This was announced by Hajara Mohammed, chairperson of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KAD-SIECOM).

Eight political parties participated in the elections, with the APC emerging victorious in all 23 local governments. These include Birnin-Gwari, Chikun, Igabi, Ikara, Jaba, Jema’a, Kachia, Kaduna North, and Kaduna South.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the elections. He noted that turnout across the 23 local government areas was satisfactory despite minor issues reported in three polling units and wards.

The Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) Kaduna chapter described the election as largely peaceful and transparent. However, some areas experienced late arrival of voting materials.

The APC's dominant performance reinforces its stronghold in Kaduna State. The party's victory across all local governments underscores its influence and popularity among voters.

Source: Legit.ng