Ahmed Ajibola, known as General H, stepped down as City Boy Movement's Oyo State coordinator over concerns about the group's direction

Ajibola dismissed circulating reports that he was sacked and made derogatory remarks about President Tinubu and Seyi Tinubu as false

The former coordinator said he turned down two new appointments before submitting his resignation letter to the national leadership

Ahmed Ajibola, the former Oyo State Coordinator of the City Boy Movement, has broken his silence on why he walked away from the pro-Tinubu group, pushing back hard against claims that he was removed from his position.

Ajibola, who goes by the name General H, addressed the matter through a statement published on Instagram on Friday.

Seyi Tinubu’s top associate explains sudden exit from the City Boy movement. Credit: @seyitinubu, @ceocopacapana

Source: Instagram

The statement came after reports surfaced on social media alleging that he had been dismissed and had made derogatory remarks about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu and other leaders within the movement.

He flatly rejected both claims, describing the reports as "false, malicious, and misleading."

Ajibola Says He Resigned Voluntarily

According to Ajibola, the Oyo State Director of the movement offered him the role of Coordinator, Directorate Affairs on 1 August 2026. Just days later, on 5 August, the national leadership offered him a second appointment as Coordinator, Stakeholder Engagement, South-West Structure.

He declined both offers and subsequently tendered his resignation.

"If I had truly been sacked, where is the letter of dismissal, termination, or removal from office? None exists because none was ever issued," he stated.

In his resignation letter to the national leadership, Ajibola said his exit was driven by principle, not resentment.

He cited a belief that leadership must rest on "fairness, loyalty, transparency, competence, and mutual respect," and said events within the Oyo State structure had made it impossible for him to continue in good conscience.

"Certain actions and decisions have fallen short of the values that inspired many of us to dedicate our time, energy, and resources to the growth of this movement," he said.

The City Boy Movement, associated with Seyi Tinubu, was established to mobilise support for President Tinubu. Photos: Seyi Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

Support for Tinubu Remains Unchanged

Ajibola was emphatic that leaving the movement had no bearing on his loyalty to the President.

"Let me, however, make one thing abundantly clear: my resignation from the City Boy Movement does not in any way diminish my support, admiration, and loyalty to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR," he wrote.

He added that he remained committed to championing the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda and would continue to back Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign.

On the allegations of derogatory comments, Ajibola challenged those spreading the claims to produce evidence, calling the narrative a deliberate distortion of facts surrounding his departure.

He closed by expressing gratitude to movement members who worked alongside him across Oyo State, saying he was proud of their shared accomplishments.

In a separate post, he reflected on the decision philosophically, writing: "Not every battle is worth fighting, and not every environment aligns with your values. Sometimes, the greatest act of leadership is knowing when to walk away with your principles, dignity, and self-respect intact."

See Ahmed Ajibola's viral Instagram post:

Actor calls out Seyi Tinubu

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Austine Emmanuel openly criticised Seyi Tinubu over the worsening economic hardship in Nigeria.

Emmanuel expressed concern that the president's son seems more focused on his father’s political future than on the struggles of ordinary citizens.

He made his remarks in a video shared on his Instagram page, where he urged Seyi Tinubu to reflect on the legacy his father will leave behind.

The actor explained that Seyi seems preoccupied with ensuring his father’s return to power, while ignoring the question of how history will judge him.

Source: Legit.ng